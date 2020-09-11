X

Get your crunch on with these new toppings at Hot Head Burritos

For a limited time Fritos corn chips or Doritos tortilla chips can be added to any Hot Head burrito or bowl for $1.
By Staff report

Hot Head Burritos has some crunchy new additions to its menu.

For a limited time, Fritos corn chips or Doritos tortilla chips can be added to any Hot Head burrito or bowl for $1.

“I’m a huge fan of a Fritos Burrito,” said Ray Wiley, the Hot Head Burrito founder and president, in a release. “I love the awesome crunch and want it every day!”

Co-founder of the Hot Head Burritos chain Raymond Wiley, left, and franchise owner Kevin Foley discuss future plans at the Fairborn location on Dayton-Yellow Springs Road in this 2012 photo. CHRIS STEWART/STAFF
Hot Head Burritos was founded in Dayton in 2007 and has grown to almost 80 locations in seven states.

While socially distanced in-store dining is available as permitted, delivery is available at all Hot Head locations via Doordash, GrubHub, Postmates and UberEats based on delivery service availability. Online ordering for convenient customer pick-up is available at all Hot Head locations with curbside pickup also available at most stores.

Hot Head Burritos restaurant offers a wide variety of Mexican food including burritos, bowls, tacos, nachos, quesadillas, salsas with a focus on their 12 unique sauces from Mild to Wild. Beer and margaritas are also available at select locations.

