Get your crunch on with these new toppings at Hot Head Burritos

Hot Head Burritos has some crunchy new additions to its menu.
For a limited time, Fritos corn chips or Doritos tortilla chips can be added to any Hot Head burrito or bowl for $1.
“I’m a huge fan of a Fritos Burrito,” said Ray Wiley, the Hot Head Burrito founder and president, in a release. “I love the awesome crunch and want it every day!”
Hot Head Burritos was founded in Dayton in 2007 and has grown to almost 80 locations in seven states.
While socially distanced in-store dining is available as permitted, delivery is available at all Hot Head locations via Doordash, GrubHub, Postmates and UberEats based on delivery service availability. Online ordering for convenient customer pick-up is available at all Hot Head locations with curbside pickup also available at most stores.
Hot Head Burritos restaurant offers a wide variety of Mexican food including burritos, bowls, tacos, nachos, quesadillas, salsas with a focus on their 12 unique sauces from Mild to Wild. Beer and margaritas are also available at select locations.