Get your first taste of new downtown Dayton restaurant at pop-up events

On Sept. 26 they’ll be at Century Bar, 18 S. Jefferson St., Dayton. Food can be purchased via reservation or curbside pick-up only.

The menu looks just as tasty ... a braised beef sandwich ($13) made with cheese fondue, pickled mushrooms and jalapeno, a country ham sandwich ($13) on a rye bootleg bagel topped with raclette cheese, pickles, house whole grain mustard and marinated onion and a grilled cheese ($12) made with Chorizo spiced collards, manchego and Chihuahua cheese cilantro and lime jam.

A panz made with sweet potato, pear, candied ginger, kale and spiced crouton ($4/8) and a Kirby Tart ($5) made with a brown sugar custard, espresso ganache and a torched marshmallow are also available for purchase.

Modifications will be politely declined. Make a reservation or send them a message directly to pre-order for a curbside pickup. To follow Jollity’s progress toward opening and future pop-up dining events, visit them on Instagram at www.instagram.com/jollitydayton.

Contact this contributing writer at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com.