X

Get your first taste of new downtown Dayton restaurant at pop-up events

Three Dayton-area restaurant veterans are joining forces to open Jollity, a full-service restaurant, in downtown Dayton's Fire Blocks District. The founders have bee hosting pop-up dining events at other venues, including this one at the former District Provisions location on Wayne Avenue. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Three Dayton-area restaurant veterans are joining forces to open Jollity, a full-service restaurant, in downtown Dayton's Fire Blocks District. The founders have bee hosting pop-up dining events at other venues, including this one at the former District Provisions location on Wayne Avenue. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Credit: Contributed

Credit: Contributed

What to Do | 2 hours ago
By Alexis Larsen
Jollity, coming soon to Dayton’s Fire Blocks District, plans collaborations with Century Bar and Toxic Brew Pub this month.

The team at Jollity — a restaurant that recently announced plans to open in downtown Dayton early next year — has announced events at Century Bar and Toxic Brew Pub to offer the public a taste of what’s to come.

Chef Zackary Weiner, Executive Chef Brendon Miller and front-of-the-house manager Nathan Heil have announced a Sept. 19 event at Toxic Brew Company at 431 E. Fifth St., Dayton from 3-8 p.m.

Explore3 local restaurant vets will team up to open a new full-service restaurant in downtown Dayton

They’ll be offering sandwiches including the Pit Pork ($13) made with apple butter BBQ, white cheddar and vinegared pepper salad; Operation Brunch ($13) made with bacon pate, fried egg, assorted pickles, herbs, greens and hot sauce and a grilled cheese ($12) made with chorizo spiced collards, Manchego/Chihuahua cheese, cilantro and lime jam.

Other items available for purchase include a Panz ($4/$8) with charred cauliflower, white beans, tomato, Fontina and greens and apple cake ($5) topped with peanut butter cream and a spiced Rum crumb.

On Sept. 26 they’ll be at Century Bar, 18 S. Jefferson St., Dayton. Food can be purchased via reservation or curbside pick-up only.

The menu looks just as tasty ... a braised beef sandwich ($13) made with cheese fondue, pickled mushrooms and jalapeno, a country ham sandwich ($13) on a rye bootleg bagel topped with raclette cheese, pickles, house whole grain mustard and marinated onion and a grilled cheese ($12) made with Chorizo spiced collards, manchego and Chihuahua cheese cilantro and lime jam.

A panz made with sweet potato, pear, candied ginger, kale and spiced crouton ($4/8) and a Kirby Tart ($5) made with a brown sugar custard, espresso ganache and a torched marshmallow are also available for purchase.

Modifications will be politely declined. Make a reservation or send them a message directly to pre-order for a curbside pickup. To follow Jollity’s progress toward opening and future pop-up dining events, visit them on Instagram at www.instagram.com/jollitydayton.

Contact this contributing writer at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com.

ExploreInaugural Dayton Black Restaurant Week launches next week

© 2020 Dayton.com. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.