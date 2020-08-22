Ghostlight Coffee launches ‘Fantasmo Taco’ at its South Patterson Boulevard shop

There’s a new taco option in town — three nights a week, anyway.
Ghostlight Coffee has launched a sister shop, “Fantasmo Taco,” at its Ghostlight Midtown shop at 800 S. Patterson Boulevard.
“You know, at Ghostlight, we decided we needed a side hustle,” founder Shane Anderson said Friday on his Facebook page. “Therefore: It’s Taco Time!”
Fantasmo Tacos are available Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., for carryout and delivery. “Eventually, we will expand hours to 11:30 p.m. for all you late-night taco lovers,” Anderson said.
The taco options are billed as street-inspired, and they include:
-- Pollo: Beer braised chicken, pico de gallo, cilantro, herbed crema, $6.50 for two tacos;
-- Carne: Beer braised beef brisket, pico de gallo, cilantro, herbed crema, $7.25 for two tacos;
-- Carnitas: Beer braised pork, pico de gallo, cilantro, herbed crema, $6.50 for two tacos;
-- Veganos: Choice of vegan protein, pico de gallo, cilantro, herbed crema, $6.50 to $7.25 for two tacos.
There are three “mod tacos” available: Nashville Hot with the choice of chicken or vegan soy-based “chicken” with Nashville hot sauce, agave lime slaw, pickled red onions, herbed crema, and seasoned crumbs ($8 for two tacos); Ocho Rios made with shredded pork or vegan mushroom “pork” with Rum Jerk Sauce, pickled pineapple, jalapenos, herbed crema and tortilla crumbles, $8 for two tacos; and Beef Brisket or vegan brisket with Memphis BBQ Sauce, agave lime slaw, pickled red onions, herbed crema and crunched-up sea-salt potato chips, $8.75 for two tacos.
For more information, visit www.fantasmataco.com or call 937-701-0068.