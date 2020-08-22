X

Ghostlight Coffee launches ‘Fantasmo Taco’ at its South Patterson Boulevard shop

Ghostlight Coffee has launched ‘Fantasmo Taco’ at its South Patterson Boulevard shop, serving up tacos Thursday through Saturday evenings. Photo by Abby Hofrichter/Hofrichter Creative
Ghostlight Coffee has launched 'Fantasmo Taco' at its South Patterson Boulevard shop, serving up tacos Thursday through Saturday evenings. Photo by Abby Hofrichter/Hofrichter Creative

Credit: Abby Hofrichter/Hofrichter Creative

Credit: Abby Hofrichter/Hofrichter Creative

By Alexis Larsen
'We decided we needed a side hustle,' founder says of Thursday-through-Saturday dining option

There’s a new taco option in town — three nights a week, anyway.

Ghostlight Coffee has launched a sister shop, “Fantasmo Taco,” at its Ghostlight Midtown shop at 800 S. Patterson Boulevard.

“You know, at Ghostlight, we decided we needed a side hustle,” founder Shane Anderson said Friday on his Facebook page. “Therefore: It’s Taco Time!”

Fantasmo Tacos are available Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., for carryout and delivery. “Eventually, we will expand hours to 11:30 p.m. for all you late-night taco lovers,” Anderson said.

The taco options are billed as street-inspired, and they include:

-- Pollo: Beer braised chicken, pico de gallo, cilantro, herbed crema, $6.50 for two tacos;

-- Carne: Beer braised beef brisket, pico de gallo, cilantro, herbed crema, $7.25 for two tacos;

-- Carnitas: Beer braised pork, pico de gallo, cilantro, herbed crema, $6.50 for two tacos;

-- Veganos: Choice of vegan protein, pico de gallo, cilantro, herbed crema, $6.50 to $7.25 for two tacos.

There are three “mod tacos” available: Nashville Hot with the choice of chicken or vegan soy-based “chicken” with Nashville hot sauce, agave lime slaw, pickled red onions, herbed crema, and seasoned crumbs ($8 for two tacos); Ocho Rios made with shredded pork or vegan mushroom “pork” with Rum Jerk Sauce, pickled pineapple, jalapenos, herbed crema and tortilla crumbles, $8 for two tacos; and Beef Brisket or vegan brisket with Memphis BBQ Sauce, agave lime slaw, pickled red onions, herbed crema and crunched-up sea-salt potato chips, $8.75 for two tacos.

For more information, visit www.fantasmataco.com or call 937-701-0068.

