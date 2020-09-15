X

‘Golden age of aviation’ on display this weekend during WACO Vintage Fly-In

The 24th annual WACO Vintage Fly-In, a weekend of fun for the entire family, kicks off Friday. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
The 24th annual WACO Vintage Fly-In, a weekend of fun for the entire family, kicks off Friday. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Credit:

Credit:

What to Do | 1 hour ago
By Lisa Powell
The three-day event in Troy offers fun for the entire family

The 24th annual WACO Vintage Fly-In, a weekend of fun for the entire family, kicks off Friday, Sept. 18.

Plane rides, fun activities for children, and a corvette car show are part of the three-day event.

ExploreCorny fall fun: These are the area corn mazes reopening for the 2020 season

The WACO Aircraft Company was the largest manufacturer of civil aircraft in the country in the late 1920s and early 1930s and continues to capture people’s imagination today.

The 24th annual WACO Vintage Fly-In, a weekend of fun for the entire family, kicks off Friday. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
The 24th annual WACO Vintage Fly-In, a weekend of fun for the entire family, kicks off Friday. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

“The fly-in harkens back to the golden age of aviation,” said Gretchen Hawk, executive director of the WACO Air Museum. “It’s the sight and sounds and smells of old-time aviation.”

Plane rides in a WACO open cockpit bi-plane will be available. A 10-12 minute ride for two people is $200 and a 30-minute ride for two is $350.

ExploreHAUNTED HOUSE GUIDE: Best Miami Valley spooky attractions to open for the 2020 season

Children can ride in a plane train, pedal airplane shaped tricycles and catch candy dropped from a radio-controlled airplane.

A parade of WACOs will take place Saturday and Sunday, pilots will be available to talk about their vintage aircraft on Friday and the Troy Corvette Club Car Show will be held during the day Sunday.

The 24th annual WACO Vintage Fly-In, a weekend of fun for the entire family, kicks off Friday. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
The 24th annual WACO Vintage Fly-In, a weekend of fun for the entire family, kicks off Friday. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Credit: Mike Ullery

Credit: Mike Ullery

The WACO Air Museum will also be open during the event.

The organization is following state mandated protocols requiring masks and hand sanitizing stations will be set up.

The historic WACO Airfield and Museum is located at 1865 S. County Rd. 25A in Troy.

Admission for adults is $6 a day or $10 for a weekend pass. Student admission is $3 a day or $6 for a weekend pass. Admission is free for children under four.

More information and a daily schedule can be found at www.wacoairmuseum.org/waco-fly-in-2020.

© 2020 Dayton.com. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.