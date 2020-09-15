‘Golden age of aviation’ on display this weekend during WACO Vintage Fly-In

Plane rides in a WACO open cockpit bi-plane will be available. A 10-12 minute ride for two people is $200 and a 30-minute ride for two is $350.

Children can ride in a plane train, pedal airplane shaped tricycles and catch candy dropped from a radio-controlled airplane.

A parade of WACOs will take place Saturday and Sunday, pilots will be available to talk about their vintage aircraft on Friday and the Troy Corvette Club Car Show will be held during the day Sunday.

The 24th annual WACO Vintage Fly-In, a weekend of fun for the entire family, kicks off Friday. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: Mike Ullery Credit: Mike Ullery

The WACO Air Museum will also be open during the event.

The organization is following state mandated protocols requiring masks and hand sanitizing stations will be set up.

The historic WACO Airfield and Museum is located at 1865 S. County Rd. 25A in Troy.

Admission for adults is $6 a day or $10 for a weekend pass. Student admission is $3 a day or $6 for a weekend pass. Admission is free for children under four.

More information and a daily schedule can be found at www.wacoairmuseum.org/waco-fly-in-2020.