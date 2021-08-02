Greene County Fair starts today: What you need to know

With this being his final year of eligibility in the junior class, he is full of excitement to show his animals this upcoming week at the fair.

“It is cool to see how everyone is coming back together after last year,” Barr said. “Everything was hard last year with COVID, but everybody is coming back together to make sure this year is really good and makes up for what we missed last year.”

Fair officials expect 55,000-65,000 guests to attend the annual event this year.

How to go

When: Aug. 2-7, open 8 a.m. and closes following that evening’s grandstand event.

Where: 120 Fairground Road, Xenia, OH 45385

Daily Gate Admission: $6 (9 and under get in free with paying adult)

Fair Rides: Wristbands $18, Family Night Discount Wristband $14,

Rides open at 4 p.m.

Grandstand Events:

Monday, Aug. 2, 8 p.m. SMASH IT Demo Derby (Grandstand $5, Infield $15)

Tuesday, Aug. 3, 7 p.m. COTPC Truck Pulls ($5, Infield $15)

Wednesday, Aug. 4, 6:30 p.m. Harness Racing (Free)

Thursday, Aug. 5, 6:30 p.m. Harness Racing (Free)

Friday, Aug. 6, 7 p.m. OSTPA Truck and Tractor Pulls (Grandstand $5, Infield $10)

Saturday, Aug. 7, 5 p.m. ATV / Truck Drag Races (Practice at 2:00 p.m.)