Guide to area Fourth of July events

🦅Star Spangled Heights 2024

A parade kicks off the day at 10 a.m. June 29, traveling Chambersburg Road/Brandt Pike to Nebraska Avenue/Brandt Pike in Huber Heights. It is followed by multiple events including a car show, flag-raising ceremony and activities at Cloud Park where there will be food vendors, carnival rides, a petting zoo, cornhole, adult drinks and more. Music all day. City fireworks at 10 p.m. (30-minute show). Get information at hhoh.org/Calendar.aspx?EID=1886.

🦅Oxford Parks & Recreation Freedom Festival

Salute to Freedom Parade at 6:30 p.m. July 2 starting on the corner of College Avenue and High Street in Oxford and continuing down High Street to Poplar Street. Enjoy Oxford hosts a concert at Uptown Park featuring the Bluewater Kings Bang at 7 p.m. On July 3, events at Oxford Community Park start at 5 p.m. with booths, music, food, gladiator jousts, inflatables, games, face painting and more. Fireworks will begin at 10 p.m. Details online at cityofoxford.org/_T27_R59.php.

🦅Light Up Lebanon

A parade in the downtown area kicks off Lebanon’s Independence Day celebration at 4 p.m. July 3. It is following by events from 6-10 p.m. at Colonial Park West. That includes a petting zoo, balloon animals, games, bounce houses and live music from The Bourbon Road Band. Details: facebook.com/events/783389973944147

🦅Buck Creek Boom

Fireworks scheduled for 10 p.m. July 3 at Ferncliff Court, 501 W. McCreight Ave., Springfield. If the show cannot occur July 3, July 8 is the backup date. This is the 27th annual event. Details: ntprd.org/buck-creek-boom

🦅Dayton’s Lights in Flight

Set for 10 p.m. July 3 at Kettering Field, 444 N. Bend Blvd., Dayton. The city of Dayton will not be hosting a festival with its lights show this year. It will be closing off East Helena Street and North Bend Boulevard starting at 6 p.m. for the show. More: daytonohio.gov/lightsinflight

🦅Centerville-Washington Twp. Americana Festival

Taking place July 3-4, activities kick off with fireworks July 3 at Centerville High School Stadium, 500 E. Franklin St. Street Fair on July 4 at multiple locations. Full guide at americanafestival.org/street-fair.

🦅Fairborn’s Block Party and Fourth of July Parade

Slated for July 3-4 at Community Park, 691 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road, Fairborn. This multi-day event begins at 4 p.m. July 3 with crafts, food, vendors and more. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. July 4, running from Central Avenue to Main Street. The festivities will resume at 4 p.m. July 4, with fireworks later that night. Get more information online at fairbornoh.gov/government/parks___recreation/festivals___parades.php.

🦅Red, White and KaBOOM! in Fairfield

At 4 p.m. July 3 there will be a farmers market and food truck at Village Green Park. At 4 and 6 p.m. is a Cincinnati Circus performance (two 45-minute shows). At Harbin Park, food trucks open at 7 p.m., music is at 7:30 p.m. and fireworks at 10 p.m. More: fairfield-city.org/578/Red-White-Kaboom

🦅Yellow Springs Fourth of July

Happening at Gaunt Park, 500 W. S. College St., Yellow Springs. A parade starts at 2 p.m. July 4. Fireworks planned for 9:07 p.m. That afternoon, guests are welcome to come set up chairs for the event, as well as listen to local music and purchase food from trucks. Parade starts at the Yellow Springs firehouse at 225 Corry St. More: members.yellowspringsohio.org/events/details/yellow-springs-4th-of-july-2024-1142202

🦅July 4 PiquaFest

Happening from 3-10 p.m. July 4 at Piqua Center, 987 E. Ash St., Piqua. There will be activities such as axe throwing, bike decorating, kid games and a dunk tank. Fireworks will begin at 10 p.m. More: business.troyohiochamber.com/calendar/Details/piquafest-kids-event-1144257

🦅Hamilton Ohio 4th of July Celebration

Parade steps off at 10 a.m. July 4 from the Butler County Fairgrounds. RiversEdge concert (That Arena Rock Show) at 8:30 p.m. (venue open at 6 p.m.), fireworks at 10 p.m., shot off from Veterans Park. More: hamiltonjuly4th.org

🦅Kettering’s ‘Go 4!’ Fireworks and Drone Show

Scheduled for 6-10 p.m. July 4 at Delco Park, 1700 Delco Park Drive, Kettering. This year there will be additional bounce houses and food trucks, roaming entertainers and music. Kettering is also adding a 12-minute drone show that be synchronized to its fireworks display. Details online at playkettering.org/event/go-4th-2.

🦅Liberty Twp. 4th of July Parade

A parade kicks off at 9 a.m. July 4 at Lakota East High School, 6840 Lakota Lane, Liberty Twp., and ends at Liberty Junior School. More: liberty-township.com/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=598

🦅Moraine’s Fourth of July Celebration

Taking place from 6-11 p.m. July 4 at Wax Park 3800 Main St., Moraine and will feature activities, food, music and fireworks. This event is being organized by food truck Cali-OH Eats. More information is online at facebook.com/events/1064695848124122.

🦅Beavercreek Fourth of July Celebration

Set for 6-10:30 p.m. July 4 at Rotary Park, 2260 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek. Parade begins at the intersection of Meadow Bridge Drive and Dayton-Xenia Road. The event will continue at 7 p.m. with food trucks, children’s activities and live music. Fireworks will begin at 10 p.m. More online: beavercreekohio.gov/605/4th-of-July.

🦅Boro Boom! Fourth of July Celebration

Happening at 6 p.m. July 4 at Springboro High School, 1675 Main St., Springboro. There will be bounce houses, food trucks and live music from Reel2Reel. Fireworks will be at 10 p.m. Details: cityofspringboro.com/Calendar.aspx?EID=1402

🦅Kings Island Fourth of July Celebration

Taking place July 4 at 6300 Kings Island Drive, Mason. Special Independence Day fireworks show with lasers, fountain effects and drones for the performance. Kings Island’s firework shows are at 10 p.m. More: visitkingsisland.com/events/4th-of-july-spectacular

🦅Englewood Fireworks Celebration

Set for 7 p.m. July 4 at Centennial Park, 321 Union Road, Englewood. Music from the Englewood Civic band. The city’s fireworks show will take place at 10 p.m. More online at englewood.oh.us/236/Fireworks-Celebration.

🦅Middletown 4th of July Parade

Happening at 10 a.m. July 4, the parade steps off from Smith Park in Middletown. It travels down Main Street to Central Avenue, ending at the rail road tracks. The theme is “Path to the Future: Middletown Independence Today.” More: facebook.com/events/879930013505920

🦅Kemba Credit Union Taps, Tastes, and Tunes Festival

Taking place from noon-11 p.m. July 4-6 at the Voices of America Museum of Broadcasting, West Chester Twp. Three-day festival with live music and food vendors. Fireworks are July 5. More online at thingstodocincinnati.com/taps-tastes-and-tunes.

🦅Old-Fashioned Independence Day Fireworks

Set for 4-11 p.m. July 7 at 7693 Swartsel Road, Eaton. Hosted by the Preble County Historical Society and Nature Preserve. This event is $15 and will feature fireworks, live music, games and food trucks. More: facebook.com/events/1150828973015096

Submit your event

Don’t see your event on the list? Email alex.cutler@coxinc.com to get it added.