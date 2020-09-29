Happy International Coffee Day! Celebrate the occasion with these special deals

On Tuesday, Sept. 29, customers who stop by any Dunkin' location will be able to score a free medium hot or iced coffee (Original Blend, Dark Roast and Dunkin’ Decaf) with any purchase.

☕Panera Bread

Locations: Multiple locations throughout the Miami Valley

Panera Bread is celebrating International Coffee Day with more than just coffee. The chain is kicking off International Coffee Day by expanding its Family Feast Meals to now include breakfast. These special breakfast Family Feast Meals will be available in two different varieties - Breakfast Sandwich Feast and Fresh Baked Goods Feast.

The Breakfast Sandwich Feast will feature four of Panera’s breakfast sandwiches or wraps for $13.99. The chain recommends the following combination:

- (2) Bacon, Scrambled Egg & Cheese on Ciabatta Sandwich

- Avocado, Egg White & Spinach Sandwich

- Chipotle Chicken Wrap

For the Fresh Baked Goods Feast, customers will be able to choose any six of Panera’s baked goods offering for $13.99. Again, Panera recommends choosing the following baked goods to include in your family feast:

- Cranberry Orange Muffin

- Pumpkin Muffin

- (2) Blueberry Muffin

- Bear Claw

- Cinnamon Roll

Customers who sign up for the MyPanera+ Coffee Subscription will receive free unlimited premium hot coffee, iced coffee and hot tea for one month. After that month, customers will pay $8.99 per month for this subscription service. To sign up for this subscription service, pay a visit to Panera Bread’s website.

☕Duck Donuts

Location: 1200 Brown St., Suite 115, Dayton

Guests who visit Duck Donuts on Tuesday, Sept. 29 will receive a free hot or iced coffee with any purchase.

☕Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores

Locations: 2217 S Edwin C Moses Blvd., Dayton; 2241 Fair Rd., Sidney and 1725 Ridge Rd., Springfield

Customers will be able to use the Love’s Connect app on Tuesday, Sept. 29 to purchase any sized coffee for only $1. The proceeds from this deal go directly to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.