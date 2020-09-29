Happy International Coffee Day! Celebrate the occasion with these special deals

On Tuesday, Sept. 29, the world will pay tribute to one of the most important beverages of all time (aside from water, of course) — coffee. For centuries, the cup of coffee has proven to be a much-needed staple for caffeine addicts and coffee connoisseurs alike.
To celebrate the iconic cup of joe, many national and local coffee shops, eateries, gas stations and other establishments are offering International Coffee Day deals on Tuesday, Sept. 29.
These are the Miami Valley establishments offering special deals on your favorite coffee on International Coffee Day.
☕Dunkin'
On Tuesday, Sept. 29, customers who stop by any Dunkin' location will be able to score a free medium hot or iced coffee (Original Blend, Dark Roast and Dunkin’ Decaf) with any purchase.
☕Panera Bread
Locations: Multiple locations throughout the Miami Valley
Panera Bread is celebrating International Coffee Day with more than just coffee. The chain is kicking off International Coffee Day by expanding its Family Feast Meals to now include breakfast. These special breakfast Family Feast Meals will be available in two different varieties - Breakfast Sandwich Feast and Fresh Baked Goods Feast.
The Breakfast Sandwich Feast will feature four of Panera’s breakfast sandwiches or wraps for $13.99. The chain recommends the following combination:
- (2) Bacon, Scrambled Egg & Cheese on Ciabatta Sandwich
- Avocado, Egg White & Spinach Sandwich
- Chipotle Chicken Wrap
For the Fresh Baked Goods Feast, customers will be able to choose any six of Panera’s baked goods offering for $13.99. Again, Panera recommends choosing the following baked goods to include in your family feast:
- Cranberry Orange Muffin
- Pumpkin Muffin
- (2) Blueberry Muffin
- Bear Claw
- Cinnamon Roll
Customers who sign up for the MyPanera+ Coffee Subscription will receive free unlimited premium hot coffee, iced coffee and hot tea for one month. After that month, customers will pay $8.99 per month for this subscription service. To sign up for this subscription service, pay a visit to Panera Bread’s website.
☕Duck Donuts
Location: 1200 Brown St., Suite 115, Dayton
Guests who visit Duck Donuts on Tuesday, Sept. 29 will receive a free hot or iced coffee with any purchase.
☕Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores
Locations: 2217 S Edwin C Moses Blvd., Dayton; 2241 Fair Rd., Sidney and 1725 Ridge Rd., Springfield
Customers will be able to use the Love’s Connect app on Tuesday, Sept. 29 to purchase any sized coffee for only $1. The proceeds from this deal go directly to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.