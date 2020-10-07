Haunted house scaring the bejesus out of Dayton for a good cause

Why Go?

The haunted house is a building that dates before the Civil War. There’s a sub-basement and tunnels that slaves used to escape via the Underground Railroad. Its beams are hand-carved and the outside walls are cinder block. In the ages since, it has been a schoolhouse, gym, and city hall.

“When you come here, it’s for more than entertainment value,” said Dennings. “You’re also helping other people. We start construction, cleaning up, and sketching what we’re going to do in late April or early May, weather permitting. There’s a huge amount of volunteer hours. Nobody makes a dime on this. It all goes back into the projects we do.”

Best Time to Go?

“Earlier in the night is better,” Dennings said. “Normally, we open when it gets dark, which gets later as the season goes on. But we stay open until at least midnight, but we don’t shut down the line if people were waiting before that. If you come on Sunday, we ask that you get in line by 9:30, so people can get home at a decent time for work the next day.”

Scare Level

“We don’t set an age, because we feel the parents know best what their children can handle,” Dennings said. “Our actors come full force because the adults deserve their scares. If your kids can watch scary movies and not have nightmares, you should be ok.”

COVID Measures?

In the haunted house, all high-touch areas are sanitized every hour. All actors will be masked underneath their masks. People will be asked to socially distance while in line, and plastic sheeting was installed in queues to prevent side-to-side exposure. People can only go through the haunt with the people they came with — no mixed groups, and no more than six people will be in any room in the haunted house at the same time. The rooms in the house have been rearranged for more space.

There will be temperature checks and health questions for visitors. Anyone who answers “yes” to anything will be asked to come back in 14 days. People should bring masks, but if you forget, you can purchase one for $1. Mask-wearing is encouraged inside and outside. “With a haunt, there’s a lot of screaming and yelling, and so a lot of droplets,” Dennings said.

Deals or Promotions?

A special coupon is available that will get you a $3 discount if you present it at the gate. See www.riverside-jaycees.com for details.

Places to Eat Nearby

There’s a concession stand on site but if you travel a short distance to Airway Road, you will find an array of ethnic restaurants, such as Mexican, Korean, Chinese, and Lebanese. There will also be the usual fast-food options.

WANT TO GO?

What: Riverside Jaycees Haunted Castle of Carnage & Trail

Where: 1213 Old Harshman Road, Riverside

When: Dusk-midnight, Fridays-Saturdays, dusk-10 p.m. Sundays

Cost: $15 (regular admission), $25 (VIP fast pass)

More Info: 937-254-2576 | www.riverside-jaycees.com