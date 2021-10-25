Hauntfest on Fifth: Massive Halloween street party in Oregon District this weekend

The region’s biggest Halloween celebration is just days away. The 35th annual Hauntfest on Fifth Street, taking place on Saturday, Oct. 30, promises to be as spooky as ever.
The event serves as a fundraiser for the business district and proceeds will help support improvement efforts.
Festivities include live music, food trucks, beer trucks, street performers and the always anticipated costume contest with prizes. Even if you don’t want to participate in the contest, dressing up is highly encouraged. Historically, attendees have gone all-out for their costumes.
Most of the district’s businesses will be open during the party, and all of the bars will participate.
You can win some serious cash if your costume game is strong.
The business association will award $75 each in three categories: most original/creative, best duo, scariest and best group (three or more).
The costume contest starts at 10:30 p.m. at the EPA LOT Stage (401 E. 5th Street). Only the first six participants that register in each category can be considered due to time limitations. Participants will only be able to register for the costume contest online. The online registration opens on Tuesday, Oct. 26. Check the Oregon District’s Facebook page for updated information.
Hauntfest presale tickets are $10 online at tickettailor.com until Friday, Oct. 29. The cost is $15 at the gate during the night of the event.
This event is for adults only. You don’t have to be 21 to enter, but you do have to be 21 to purchase “spirits.” Make sure to bring a photo ID.
There will be beer trucks located on the street and you will have to purchase beer tickets in order to drink.
Weapons, real or fake, are not permitted at Hauntfest.
HOW TO GO
What: Hauntfest on Fifth
When: Saturday, Oct. 30 from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Where: Oregon District, East Fifth Street, Dayton
Cost: $10 in advance or $15 at the gate