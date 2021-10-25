Hauntfest on Fifth: Massive Halloween street party in Oregon District this weekend

The business association will award $75 each in three categories: most original/creative, best duo, scariest and best group (three or more).

The costume contest starts at 10:30 p.m. at the EPA LOT Stage (401 E. 5th Street). Only the first six participants that register in each category can be considered due to time limitations. Participants will only be able to register for the costume contest online. The online registration opens on Tuesday, Oct. 26. Check the Oregon District’s Facebook page for updated information.

Hauntfest presale tickets are $10 online at tickettailor.com until Friday, Oct. 29. The cost is $15 at the gate during the night of the event.

This event is for adults only. You don’t have to be 21 to enter, but you do have to be 21 to purchase “spirits.” Make sure to bring a photo ID.

There will be beer trucks located on the street and you will have to purchase beer tickets in order to drink.

Weapons, real or fake, are not permitted at Hauntfest.

Caption What you need to know before you head out to Dayton's biggest Halloween street party.

HOW TO GO

What: Hauntfest on Fifth

When: Saturday, Oct. 30 from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Where: Oregon District, East Fifth Street, Dayton

Cost: $10 in advance or $15 at the gate

More info: Website | Facebook