Help out furry friends at SICSA Spring Bazaar

Calling all animal lovers! SICSA’s annual Spring Bazaar will take place Friday, April 8 and Saturday, April 9 at the SICSA Pet Adoption Center.
The event is one of the major events assembled by the Friends of SISCA volunteer group. The group helps to raise funds for SICSA by making and selling handmade pet-related items. They host two bazaars each year and attend events around the Miami Valley. Heather Saxe, president of Friends of SICSA, said they have some amazing items.
“What I like about the bazaar is what we have for purchase,” she said. “We have a little bit of everything. Our emphasis is on creating and selling the items.”
Available items include handmade pet beds, blankets, toys, Easter decorations, baskets, collectibles, gardening supplies, home décor and baked goods. Saxe and other members also work to find donated items to sell, and they also will accept monetary donations. The goal for the spring bazaar this year is $3,000.
“We’re not selling expensive stuff,” she said. “The vast majority of items is under $10. It’s a way for people to come spend and know that SICSA will benefit. If you come and spend $5, that’s a vaccine for an animal.”
On Friday, the bazaar takes place from noon to 7 p.m. SICSA is also open during these hours, so if anyone wants to sign in and search for a furry family member to adopt, they can do so. On Saturday, the bazaar starts at 9 a.m. and continues until 4 p.m. Pets are welcome, but there won’t be any events for them. The animals must also be vaccinated and socialized.
Money raised will go toward special medicine and food, enrichment items, intake fees, or medical treatment for pets in SICSA’s care. Saxe also said they hope to be able to sponsor a community pet care clinic.
“We are hot into kitten season,” she said. “We like to try to support TNR events and clinics where we go into underserved areas to provide free vaccines and care.”
In addition, the organization is always looking for more volunteers. Saxe said volunteering is a small time commitment and can be a lot of fun.
“We are looking for crafty people,” she said. “If you have a skill, but no outlet for it, you can come do that for us. It’s enjoyable and you know your work is going to something tangible.”
The bazaar will be held at the SICSA Pet Adoption Center at 8172 Washington Church Road, Centerville. SICSA moved to the new building in 2020. They are now able to expand many services and enhance community programs. Tours of the new building will be available at the bazaar.
For more information or to sign up to volunteer for Friends of SICSA, email Saxe at hsaxe@sisca.org. You can also find the group on Facebook.
