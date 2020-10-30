X

Help us pick new Best of Dayton categories

What to Do | 1 hour ago
By Dayton.com Staff

We are beginning the planning phases for our next Best of Dayton people’s choice contest, and we are looking for your help in coming up with ideas for categories.

Our team is working to bring you a new and improved Best of Dayton contest experience in 2021, and we will share those plans with you soon!

But for now, we want to hear your ideas!

HERE’S HOW TO GET INVOLVED

Please suggest ideas for categories, from the best places, events, restaurants, bars and breweries, dishes, shopping destinations, services and arts and entertainment programming.

To review the categories and winners from our latest contest for inspiration, please click below.

We can’t wait to see your category suggestions.

Questions? Send an email to contact@dayton.com or message us on Facebook at Facebook.com/daytondotcom.

