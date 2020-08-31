Here’s why one local BBQ restaurant launched its own delivery service

“They did a good job for us, but of course, it is necessary to mark up the food to cover their delivery fees,” Grilliot said. “Grub Hub will continue to be available, but now can deliver though our in-house program at normal restaurant pricing.”

There is a $5 delivery fee for the in-house delivery service, and the delivery area currently includes Englewood, Clayton, Union, and parts of other communities that are within five miles of the restaurant, Grilliot said. “If we are successful with this delivery area, we will look to expand it in the future,” the Company 7 co-owner said.

Company 7 has some advantages going into the pandemic and the social distancing now required at restaurants because of the coronavirus. The restaurant has a drive-through — “Thank goodness,” Grilliot said — and had just launched online ordering. It already had a robust carryout business. And when restaurants were allowed to reopen earlier this summer with reduced capacity, Company 7 was able to use what had been its banquet room for additional dining-room seating.

“Even with those advantages — and I pray for restaurants that were not lucky to have those advantages — it was a very tough time,” Grilliot said. “Bottom line, while it has been rough, but our customers have been absolutely amazing in that they have done everything possible to support us during these unprecedented times. Because of them, we have endured and we will always be deeply grateful to them.”

Company 7 BBQ Delivery is available within a five-mile radius from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Diners can pay and tip online when an order is placed to allow for contact-less delivery. Drivers will call the customer when they arrive to drop off meals.

Details and menus are available at company7bbq.com.

Company 7 BBQ — which evokes the look of a 1920s-era firehouse — is owned by Bill and Mary Grilliot along with their son Will Grilliot and son-in-law Patrick Murty. The three men have served as long-time volunteer firefighters in West Milton. Bill and Mary Grilliot owned Morning Pride Manufacturing, maker of protective clothing for firefighters, until they sold the company in 2008.

The restaurant is approaching its 10th anniversary. It opened its doors in December 2010.