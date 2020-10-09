HIDDEN GEM: The Narrows is a fall getaway along the Little Miami

Towering trees alongside the riverbank make for excellent autumn picnic stops with friends or alone. The bank can often be damp, especially in the cooler months of fall, so bring a blanket for sitting on the ground.

In the summer, these hangout spots along the trail are often occupied by excited park-goers swinging from lower tree branches into the water. Colder water in the fall replaces the swimmers with more kayakers and fishermen getting in their last pre-winter fishing trips.