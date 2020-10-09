HIDDEN GEM: The Narrows is a fall getaway along the Little Miami

Narrows Reserve is one of the most beautiful and up-close ways to experience the Little Miami River on foot.
Located at 2575 Indian Ripple Road in Beavercreek, the Narrows offers close to 6 miles of trails that wind along the Little Miami River, through woods and a meadow. The park is relaxing year-round, but fall is an especially beautiful time to walk beneath the river canopy and listen to the water run its course next to the hiking trail.
Towering trees alongside the riverbank make for excellent autumn picnic stops with friends or alone. The bank can often be damp, especially in the cooler months of fall, so bring a blanket for sitting on the ground.
In the summer, these hangout spots along the trail are often occupied by excited park-goers swinging from lower tree branches into the water. Colder water in the fall replaces the swimmers with more kayakers and fishermen getting in their last pre-winter fishing trips.
The Narrows Reserve is a great place for launching your canoe, fishing and “roughing it” at one of the park’s primitive campsites, according to GCPT. To submit an application for a camping permit, visit https://www.gcparkstrails.com/parks/narrows-reserve/.
Before you go: Due to COVID-19, the Narrows Reserve Nature Center is closed to the public. Additionally, Greene County Parks and Trails emphasized that parking in the grass and along the roadways is prohibited. The grass areas have been blocked off with caution tape. All cars must be in an established parking spot only.
Download a trail map here.
WANT TO GO?
What: Narrows Reserve
Where: 2575 Indian Ripple Road in Beavercreek
More info: Website