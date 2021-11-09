dayton logo
X

Holiday lights festival that draws thousands returns this month

Woodland Lights began in the early 1990s and annually attracts thousands of visitors a year. Jim Noelker/Dayton Daily News
Caption
Woodland Lights began in the early 1990s and annually attracts thousands of visitors a year. Jim Noelker/Dayton Daily News

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Local News
By Nick Blizzard
1 hour ago

WASHINGTON TWP. — The Woodland Lights festival will return this season with a few changes, according to organizers.

The holiday lights festival that began in the early 1990s was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19. But it is set to open Nov. 19 at Countryside Park on the campus of the Washington Twp. RecPlex, 895 Miamisburg-Centerville Road.

Woodland Lights offers a half-mile long paved path of lights and holiday displays.

Carriage rides, Santa Claus and white-tailed deer will all be a part of this year’s event, according to the township. FILE
Caption
Carriage rides, Santa Claus and white-tailed deer will all be a part of this year’s event, according to the township. FILE

Credit: FILE

Credit: FILE

This year’s event will include train rides, but not amusement park rides that have been featured annually through 2019, said Addie Weaver, a senior recreation supervisor.

The festival, which attracts thousands of visitors, is “a family-friendly event that is inclusive for all ages” and “an intimate experience” spread over 12 acres, Weaver said.

Two “all-accessible” trains accommodating those in wheelchairs are “geared toward children,” seating up to four, she said.

A Ferris wheel and various carnival rides that have been a part of previous festivals will not be included. Passage of Tyler’s Law, which was approved after a fatal 2017 Ohio State Fair ride accident, made costs associated with having the rides prohibitive, Weaver said.

ExploreHOUSING: Millions in federal COVID aid still available for Dayton-area renters

Carriage rides, Santa Claus and white-tailed deer will be a part of this year’s event, according to the township.

Special nights include Pet Night on Dec. 3 and Dec. 21, when visitors are encouraged to bring their friendly pups on a leash to stroll through the park and get their picture with Santa.

The festival will be open Fridays through Sundays until Dec. 19 and nightly from Dec. 20-30, closing Dec. 24-25, according to the township. Hours will be 6-9 p.m. with gates closing at 8:30.

Tickets may be purchased for $9 at www.woodlandlights.org or at the gate. Children 2 and under are admitted free. The admission price covers all expenses except for concessions, Weaver said.

Updates about Woodland Lights, including weather, will be provided at www.woodlandlights.org and on the Woodland Lights Facebook page.

ExploreEDUCATION: Schools change quarantine rules, but only few drop masks

In Other News
1
Don’t miss longest partial lunar eclipse of century
2
Ohio looms large in Amtrak’s infrastructure spending plans
3
Family remembers UD student; police probe Astroworld tragedy
4
Pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations surpass 10,000 as Ohio distributes shot
5
Carroll High School presents fall play ‘Daddy’s Girl’ this weekend

About the Author

ajc.com

Nick Blizzard
Follow Nick Blizzard on facebookFollow Nick Blizzard on twitter

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

© 2021 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top