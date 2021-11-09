Holiday lights festival that draws thousands returns this month

The festival, which attracts thousands of visitors, is “a family-friendly event that is inclusive for all ages” and “an intimate experience” spread over 12 acres, Weaver said.

Two “all-accessible” trains accommodating those in wheelchairs are “geared toward children,” seating up to four, she said.

A Ferris wheel and various carnival rides that have been a part of previous festivals will not be included. Passage of Tyler’s Law, which was approved after a fatal 2017 Ohio State Fair ride accident, made costs associated with having the rides prohibitive, Weaver said.

Carriage rides, Santa Claus and white-tailed deer will be a part of this year’s event, according to the township.

Special nights include Pet Night on Dec. 3 and Dec. 21, when visitors are encouraged to bring their friendly pups on a leash to stroll through the park and get their picture with Santa.

The festival will be open Fridays through Sundays until Dec. 19 and nightly from Dec. 20-30, closing Dec. 24-25, according to the township. Hours will be 6-9 p.m. with gates closing at 8:30.

Tickets may be purchased for $9 at www.woodlandlights.org or at the gate. Children 2 and under are admitted free. The admission price covers all expenses except for concessions, Weaver said.

Updates about Woodland Lights, including weather, will be provided at www.woodlandlights.org and on the Woodland Lights Facebook page.