How to get free tickets to drive-in concert featuring popular local cover band

Dayton's favorite '80s cover band, Stranger, will headline the entertainment for the evening at a drive-in concert at the Mall at Fairfield Commons on Sept. 25. CONTRIBUTED
What to Do | 20 minutes ago
By Staff report
Registration for the concert at the Mall at Fairfield Commons featuring Stranger begins Sept. 18

Music from the 1980s will rule at a free drive-in concert by a beloved local cover band hosted by The Mall at Fairfield Commons.

Stranger will perform at the mall, 2727 Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek, Friday, Sept. 25 from 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

“We continue to be inspired by the resilience of our Dayton community,” Leanne Rubosky, general manager of The Mall at Fairfield Commons, said in a release. “We are excited to welcome guests to this drive-in concert experience and provide a safe way for our community to share a fall evening together.”

Guests are encouraged to reserve their free tickets in advance through Eventbrite. Registration opens on Friday, Sept 18 at 10 a.m.

Guests can reserve one ticket per vehicle. The event will take place in the front parking lot near the main entrance at the mall.

Cars will be admitted at 6 p.m. and will be directed to a parking spot safely distanced from others. Guests can tune their radios to a designated station for audio streaming.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase and portable restrooms will also be on site. Guests are encouraged to only leave their parking spot for these items and promptly return to their vehicle to ensure social distancing.

More information about the concert can be found here.

