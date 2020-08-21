Humane Society of Greater Dayton to host virtual race to benefit rehabilitation of area animals

One of the area’s largest animal fundraisers is going virtual.
Furry Skurry, a 5K hosted by the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, the area’s largest no-kill animal welfare agency, is now a virtual fundraising event, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now in its 28th year, the event typically features numerous pet-related activities for attendees, along with a 5K, to participate in with their furry friends. Though pet owners and animal lovers will not have the chance to participate in the Furry Skurry 5K in person this year, the Humane Society of Greater Dayton has created a virtual version of the race that allows participants to log as many miles as they can without risking their well-being.
This year, instead of completing a 5K, participants are encouraged to run or walk as many miles as they can throughout the entire month of September. The Humane Society of Greater Dayton hopes that all participants will work together to reach their goal of 25,000 miles to help 25,000 animals. This goal is a nod to the fact that in just five years, the Humane Society of Greater Dayton has impacted the lives of 25,000 animals in the Miami Valley, whether that help came in the form of rehabilitation or adoption.
Credit: Tom Gilliam
To ensure that everyone involved remains motivated throughout the entire month, the Humane Society of Greater Dayton has created a separate Facebook page for this virtual Furry Skurry event, where participants can motivate each other and post updates about their progress.
Those who wish to participate can do so individually or as a group. Participants can register for the virtual race by visiting the Humane Society’s website. General registration is $35 per person and each runner or walker will receive a 2020 Virtual Furry Skurry T-shirt, drawstring bag and participation medal. For $75, participants can become a VIPP (Very Important People and Pets) to help the shelter provide aid to homeless animals in the area. For this additional aid, VIPP participants will also receive a 2020 Virtual Furry Skurry T-shirt, drawstring bag, dog bandana, tumbler, participation medal and a voucher for a 6-pack of the Four Legged Lager from the Dayton Beer Company. All of these goodie bags will be shipped directly to the homes of the participants. It is also possible to create a team or join a pre-existing team when registering on the Humane Society of Greater Dayton’s website.
All proceeds from the virtual event will go to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton.
WANT TO GO?
What: Virtual Furry Skurry
Where: Taking place virtually
When: Beginning on Sept. 1 and extending throughout the entire month
Cost: $35 for general registration and $75 for VIPP registration