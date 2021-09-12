Hunger Paynes takes top honor at Springfield Rotary Food Truck Competition

Hunger Paynes won the $10,000 competition prize at Saturday’s Springfield Rotary Gourmet Food Truck Competition.
The event, held in Veterans Park, attracted thousands of visitors to the competition that showcased 28 food trucks from around the region.
Hunger Paynes won for its signature dish Beef Short Rib Arncini as awarded by a panel of local judges. A veteran of all seven competitions, it’s the first prize the Dayton-based food truck has taken at the Springfield event.
Runner-up for the $5,000 prize was Greek Street Food Truck of Centerville with its Pan-Seared Sea Scallops, while Fetty’s Street Food of Columbus placed third for Pork Satay Tacos and earned $2,000.
A new entrant this year, The Wicked Lobstah from London, took the People’s Choice and a $1,000 prize as voted by 500 attendees on the competition’s mobile app.
Proceeds from the event go toward several Springfield Rotary Club charitable causes and events, including locally for children with disabilities.