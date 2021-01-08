‘Imagination on paper’ takes center stage at Rosewood Gallery

For more than three decades “the show has been tremendously popular, because it celebrates artists that live in the Dayton region from people who have never shown their work before to professionals who exhibit regularly,” McConville said.

This year, 47 artists submitted 118 pieces. The juror for the show, Kay Koeninger, an associate professor of art at Sinclair Community College, chose 37 artworks to exhibit, representing 27 artists.

Pete Mitas, an artist from Kettering, has created a mixed-media sculpture for the show made of 51 intricately folded balls of patterned paper.

‘You can cut it, fold it, punch holes in it and do so much with it,” Mitas said. “It’s imagination on paper.”

The exhibition can be viewed in person at Rosewood Gallery. Safety protocols are in place, with a limited number of people allowed in the gallery at one time.

Gallery hours are Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.

"Playful Exuberance" by artist Peter Mitas is one of the artworks on display in the 31st Annual Dayton Works on Paper exhibition that opens Monday Jan. 11 at Rosewood Gallery in Kettering’s Rosewood Arts Centre, 2655 Olson Dr. It will be on view through Feb. 19. LISA POWELL / STAFF Credit: Lisa Powell Credit: Lisa Powell

A virtual gallery will also be available on the Rosewood Gallery website, www.playkettering.org/rosewood-gallery-home.

Facebook Live events are also planned during the exhibition. Awards will be presented during a virtual ceremony, scheduled for Jan. 22 at 5 p.m. The People’s Choice award, presented by the Joan W. McCoy Memorial Fund, will be announced at the close of the show.

Participating artists include Claudia Baldwin, Kathie Bowers, Mary Callaway, Bruce Campbell, Deborah Dixon, Rhonda Duncalf, Alyson Annette Eshelman, Connie Gifford, Connie Grant, Shannon Grecula, Michael (Ace) Gummer, John Hankiewicz, Colleen Kelsey, Barb McBee, Keven McNeeley, Pete Mitas, Clarice Moore, Kathy A. Moore, Carol O’Neal, Don Patty, Linda Phillips, Tameria H. Rigsby, Pat Robinow, Jill Spencer, Emily von Stuckrad-Smolinski, Doug Taylor, Frank Travers and Margaret E. Wittmer.