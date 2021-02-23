X

Indulge in Irish beer at St. Patrick’s Day beer crawl in downtown Tipp City

Downtown Tipp City hosted a St. Patrick's Day-themed beer crawl on Friday, March 6, 2020. The event featured an impressive roster of beer and non-alcohol related fun at numerous downtown businesses and attendees were able to stroll around, sampling beers in each shop and restaurant. 2020 photo by TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
Downtown Tipp City hosted a St. Patrick's Day-themed beer crawl on Friday, March 6, 2020. The event featured an impressive roster of beer and non-alcohol related fun at numerous downtown businesses and attendees were able to stroll around, sampling beers in each shop and restaurant. 2020 photo by TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

What to Do | 2 hours ago
By Ashley Moor

Downtown Tipp City will again be celebrating the luck of the Irish with a night of beer-infused revelry. To celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this year, downtown Tipp City will be hosting a themed beer crawl.

The event, taking place on Friday, March 5, will kick off at 5 p.m. and will feature an impressive roster of beer and non-alcohol related fun at numerous downtown businesses.

Attendees will be able to stroll around local businesses, sampling beers in each shop and restaurant.

ExploreLocal St. Patrick’s Day celebrations are BACK -- with some safeguards
Downtown Tipp City hosted a St. Patrick's Day-themed beer crawl on Friday, March 6, 2020. The event featured an impressive roster of beer and non-alcohol related fun at numerous downtown businesses and attendees were able to stroll around, sampling beers in each shop and restaurant. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
Downtown Tipp City hosted a St. Patrick's Day-themed beer crawl on Friday, March 6, 2020. The event featured an impressive roster of beer and non-alcohol related fun at numerous downtown businesses and attendees were able to stroll around, sampling beers in each shop and restaurant. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

These are the local businesses participating in the First Friday St. Paddy’s Day Beer Crawl:

  • Always Blooming Flowers of Tipp City
  • Bodega
  • Browse While Books
  • Chaffee’s Brewhouse
  • Fox & Feather Trading Co.
  • Golden Leaf Tea and Herb Co.
  • Harrison’s Restaurant
  • Living Simply Soap
  • Tony’s Bada Bing
  • Mauk Cabinets by Design (the event’s check-in location)
  • Midwest Memories
  • Project Believe
  • Royal Crest Agency
  • Sam & Ethel’s
  • Zack Jacob’s State Farm Insurance
  • Sugden’s Furniture
  • Main Street Financial - Thrivent
  • Tipp City Eagles
  • Tippecanoe Gazette
  • VFW
ExploreCelebrate National Margarita Day with these special deals
Downtown Tipp City hosted a St. Patrick's Day-themed beer crawl on Friday, March 6, 2020. The event featured an impressive roster of beer and non-alcohol related fun at numerous downtown businesses and attendees were able to stroll around, sampling beers in each shop and restaurant. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
Downtown Tipp City hosted a St. Patrick's Day-themed beer crawl on Friday, March 6, 2020. The event featured an impressive roster of beer and non-alcohol related fun at numerous downtown businesses and attendees were able to stroll around, sampling beers in each shop and restaurant. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

ExploreRenovated downtown Troy building from 1850s nearly complete

The check-in location for the event will be at Mauk Cabinets by Design, at 131 W. Main St. in downtown Tipp City. Your ticket to this beer crawl includes a free souvenir cup and 10 tastings of exclusive and unique Irish-style Ohio craft beers.

Tickets to the beer crawl are $30 and can be purchased by visiting Eventbrite.com.

Participants are encouraged to wear masks and to maintain proper social distancing during the event.

WANT TO GO?

What: First Friday St. Paddy’s Day Beer Crawl

Where: Downtown Tipp City, on Main Street

When: Friday, March 5, from 5-8 p.m.

Cost: $30

More info: Facebook

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton.com. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.