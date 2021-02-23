Indulge in Irish beer at St. Patrick’s Day beer crawl in downtown Tipp City

Downtown Tipp City will again be celebrating the luck of the Irish with a night of beer-infused revelry. To celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this year, downtown Tipp City will be hosting a themed beer crawl.
The event, taking place on Friday, March 5, will kick off at 5 p.m. and will feature an impressive roster of beer and non-alcohol related fun at numerous downtown businesses.
Attendees will be able to stroll around local businesses, sampling beers in each shop and restaurant.
Credit: Tom Gilliam
These are the local businesses participating in the First Friday St. Paddy’s Day Beer Crawl:
- Always Blooming Flowers of Tipp City
- Bodega
- Browse While Books
- Chaffee’s Brewhouse
- Fox & Feather Trading Co.
- Golden Leaf Tea and Herb Co.
- Harrison’s Restaurant
- Living Simply Soap
- Tony’s Bada Bing
- Mauk Cabinets by Design (the event’s check-in location)
- Midwest Memories
- Project Believe
- Royal Crest Agency
- Sam & Ethel’s
- Zack Jacob’s State Farm Insurance
- Sugden’s Furniture
- Main Street Financial - Thrivent
- Tipp City Eagles
- Tippecanoe Gazette
- VFW
Credit: Tom Gilliam
The check-in location for the event will be at Mauk Cabinets by Design, at 131 W. Main St. in downtown Tipp City. Your ticket to this beer crawl includes a free souvenir cup and 10 tastings of exclusive and unique Irish-style Ohio craft beers.
Tickets to the beer crawl are $30 and can be purchased by visiting Eventbrite.com.
Participants are encouraged to wear masks and to maintain proper social distancing during the event.
WANT TO GO?
What: First Friday St. Paddy’s Day Beer Crawl
Where: Downtown Tipp City, on Main Street
When: Friday, March 5, from 5-8 p.m.
Cost: $30
More info: Facebook