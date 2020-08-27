IT’S A ‘MYRACLE:’ 3 laid-off Applebee’s employees open their own restaurant

Three restaurant workers who were laid off from their jobs at local Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar locations teamed up to open their own place, which they named “Myracles Bar and Grill,” in Dayton.
“We’ve been working on this since April,” Jessica Johnson said of the venture she and her former Applebee’s colleagues, Danielle Bush and Brandon Jones, launched at 1060 Patterson Road in the Breitenstrater Square Shopping Center. The space previously housed Paradise Key Cafe South and was once a Cold Beer & Cheeseburgers location.
Credit: MARK FISHER/STAFF
The founders are still awaiting their license to serve alcohol to complete the “Bar” part of their venture’s name, but their food menu includes burgers, sandwiches, wraps, wings, broasted chicken, appetizers and desserts.
A signature “Myracle Burger” features house-ground brisket, bacon, Havarti cheese and onion rings, topped with “Myracle sauce.”
The new restaurant also serves a distinctive variety of eggrolls, in choices both savory and sweet, including cheesesteak, crab rangoon, peach cobbler and strawberry cheesecake.
Credit: Contributed
Johnson and Bush said Myrcacles seats about 75 inside, with social distancing, and 20 to 25 on a patio.
The restaurant employs 10, and “many of them have worked for us before, Johnson said.
Myracles offers a 10 percent discount to all first responders and to members of the military. The restaurant is open Monday through Saturday for lunch and dinner. Sunday is reserved for private parties.
For more information, check out the www.facebook.com/myraclesbarandgrill or call 937-716-1173.