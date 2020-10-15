It’s all about the sauce during Dayton BBQ Week

Slow-cooked meats that are smoked, basted, rubbed and doused in a marinade to simmer all day are a thing of pure beauty when done right.
Good barbecue transforms ordinary meat into a live-fire flavor parade. Grills, smokers and live-fire cooking are serious business both in backyards and in kitchens across the county.
The magic of grilling meat and dousing in barbecue sauce has inspired the latest Miami Valley Restaurant Association (MVRA) theme week — BBQ Week. Natural-born restaurant grillers will serve their most tender, smoky meats with saucy flavors.
“People love BBQ ribs, chicken, BBQ sauce on their burgers; it’s even quite tasty as a base on a pizza. And there are so many varieties. I think that’s another thing people really like. You can have sweet, hickory, tangy, and even hot. And then there are so many styles; Carolina, Texas, Memphis, and Alabama. There is really something for everyone,” said Amy Zahora, MVRA’s Executive Director. “I think this gives Daytonians a chance to try different restaurants and to also try some pretty delicious dishes.”
The promotion runs from Oct. 17-24. Here’s a look at some of the participating restaurants and what’s on the menu.
Amber Rose Restaurant
1400 Valley St., Dayton
937-228-2511 or www.theamberrose.com
What’s on the menu: Six traditional wings in your choice of house-made BBQ or blueberry BBQ sauce. BBQ Ribs featuring a half or whole slab of baby back ribs in your choice of house-made BBQ or blueberry BBQ sauce with white cheddar mac & cheese and cole slaw.
Archer’s Tavern
Archer’s Tavern Centerville
9496 Dayton-Lebanon Pike, Centerville
937-401-1015 or https://archerstavern.com
Archer’s Tavern Kettering
2030 East Dorothy Lane, Kettering
937-291-1015 or https://archerstavern.com
What’s on the menu: Boneless wings or Archer’s classic wings tossed in your choice of sweet BBQ, hickory BBQ, or chipotle BBQ. Texas Burger made with cheddar and jack cheeses, BBQ sauce, and a crispy onion ring and smoked bacon ($10.70). BBQ Chicken Pizza made with hickory BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, green peppers, onions, cheddar and jack cheeses ($14.88). Pulled pork sandwich topped with Archer’s Kentucky cole slaw on a toasted bun ($10.23) Slo Mo’s BBQ chicken breast smothered in BBQ sauce and served with two side items ($12.56).
Buckhorn Tavern
8800 Meeker Road, Dayton
937-890-3261 or www.buckhorntaverndayton.com
What’s on the menu: Cherry cola BBQ ribs featuring a full or half slab of pork ribs slow-cooked tender with dark sweet cherries and BBQ sauce or the classic Buckhorn BBQ ribs slathered in their thick, tangy classic house recipe BBQ sauce. Orange whiskey BBQ cod smothered with thick sauce. Jalapeno poppers and chicken tenders served with white Alabama BBQ sauce.
Bunker’s Sports Bar & Grill
893 East National Rd., Vandalia
937-890-8899 or https://bunkersbarandgrill.com
What’s on the menu: Chargrilled certified angus steakburger topped with applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, onion rings and drizzled with honey BBQ sauce served with fries and a pickle spear.
Chappys Social House
7880 Washington Village Drive, Washington Twp.
937-439-9200 or www.chappyssocialhouse.com
What’s on the menu: BBQ combo featuring a half wood-smoked BBQ chicken and 1/3 slow-smoked BBQ ribs with the choice of two sides. Piggy Back Burger topped with bacon and slow-smoked pulled pork served with housemade coleslaw and drizzled with white BBQ sauce. Slow smoked BBQ ribs served 1/3 slab, 1/2 slab or full slab and a half wood-smoked BBQ chicken are also available as meals as well as a slow-smoked and hand-pulled pork sandwich.
The Florentine 21 W. Market St., Germantown
937-859-7759 or www.theflorentinerestaurant.com
What’s on the menu: BBQ smoked ribs and BBQ wings
Mr. Boro’s Tavern
495 N. Main St., Springboro
937-806-3105 or www.mrborostavern.com
What’s on the menu: BBQ pulled pork flatbread pizza topped with braised pulled pork, BBQ sauce, mozzarella and sharp cheddar cheese ($12). Pigskin gourmet grilled cheese made with braised pulled pork, BBQ sauce and Swiss cheese ($9).
Nick’s Restaurant
1443 N Detroit St., Xenia
937-372-3202 or https://gotonicks.com
What’s on the menu: A southern BBQ feast featuring a half-rack of fall-off-the-bone ribs, heaping portion of tender, smokey pulled pork, cowboy beans, cole slaw, a pickled egg and golden cornbread.
Rip Rap Roadhouse
6024 Rip Rap Road, Dayton
937-236-4329 or www.ripraproadhouse.com
What’s on the menu: A “Pork Pig” featuring pulled pork, red onions, cheese sauce, and housemade BBQ sauce on your choice of French fries, tots, or baked potato. Rip Rap Ribs smothered in sweet and tangy BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of two sides (full rack $24.50, half rack $15.50). A BBQ burger topped with BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles on a toasted bun ($10.75).