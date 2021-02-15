It’s not just for kids! Grown-ups can have fun, too, at this adult Easter egg hunt

Hey grown-ups: grab your Easter bonnets and baskets and get ready to be a kid again.
The Kettering Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department is hosting an Adult Easter Egg Hunt at 8 p.m. Friday, March 26. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19.
The event, held in 2018 and 2019, has returned after it was canceled last year due to the pandemic.
“Seeing adults act like kids is the fun part,” said Brittany Kilburn, program event coordinator. “I think we all live vicariously through our kids and once we get to be a certain age we say, ‘Man, I wish we could do something like that — why do the kids get all the fun stuff?’”
This year, 3,500 plastic eggs filled with candy, gift cards and raffle tickets for prize baskets will be scattered around the Kettering Recreation Complex, 2900 Glengarry Drive, and the Easter Bunny will be on hand to greet participants, who must be 18 or older.
There were will be two adult hunt areas: one for a competitive crowd and another for less-mobile adults. Don’t forget to bring a flashlight to hunt in the dark.
In prior years, 350 tickets were sold, but this year, only 200 tickets will be available to ensure the crowd can spread out in the gym to pick up prizes. Masks will be required, and safety precautions will be in place.
Tickets for the Adult Easter Egg Hunt are $6 for Kettering residents and $8 for non-residents. Participants can purchase up to four tickets.
Registration can be made online or by calling (937) 296-2587. A detailed email will be sent with information prior to the hunt.
Kettering also will host Easter egg hunts for children and teens this year.
The Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt for Kids will be held Saturday March 27 with two time slots that evening, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and 8 to 9 p.m. It will be held again on Sunday, March 28 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Register here for the event.
A Teen Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt for ages 11 to16 will be held from 9 to 10 p.m. April 2. Register here for the event.