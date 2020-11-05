It’s Taco Day every day next week with new Taco Week promotion

Archer’s Tavern

9496 Dayton-Lebanon Pike, Centerville | 937-401-1015 or https://archerstavern.com

2030 East Dorothy Lane, Kettering | 937-291-1015 or https://archerstavern.com

What’s on the menu: Adrian’s street tacos: Choose from asada steak, enchilada chicken, or bangin' shrimp served with Mexican corn vegetables. Fish tacos: Tilapia on three flour tortillas served with Southwest vegetable mix, cilantro, Baja sauce and a choice of a side item.

Dewberry 1850

1414 S. Patterson Blvd., Dayton | 937-223-1000 or https://dewberry1850.com

What’s on the menu: Pepper jack chipotle braised chicken taco: Crispy corn tortilla, chipotle braised chicken, lime crema, onion and cilantro, queso fresco. Mushroom Fajita Taco (Vegetarian): Flour tortilla, fajita-style mushrooms, onions, & peppers with pico de gallo, cheddar and crispy fried jalapenos. All tacos served with house-made roja and verde salsas.

The Dock

250 W. Main St., Enon | 937-864-5011 or www.thedockenon.com

What’s on the menu: Two fish tacos with tilapia and cilantro lime cream

ele cake Bistro & Wine Bar

3680 Rigby Road, Miamisburg | www.elecakeco.com/category/bistro

What’s on the menu: Honey fried chicken tacos: honey fried chicken with housemade pickles, radish, and cilantro garlic aioli in flour tortillas.

El Meson

903 E. Dixie Drive, West Carrollton | 937-859-8229 or www.elmeson.net

What’s on the menu: Marcos fish tacos: sauteed fish, flour tortillas, lettuce, tomato, mango avocado sweet chili salsa. Caribbean Chicken Tacos: Three tacos with sauteed chicken, flour tortillas, napa cabbage, pineapple mango salsa. Pork Belly Tacos: Three tacos with napa cabbage, pineapple, cilantro, cotija cheese and miso ginger sauce

Elsa’s

Elsa’s Kettering Sports Grill, 1216 E. Stroop Road, Kettering | (937) 294-9210

Elsa’s East, 3618 Linden Ave., Dayton | (937) 252-9635

Elsa’s South, 6318 Far Hills Ave., Centerville | (937) 439-3897

Elsa’s on the Border, 1227 Wilmington Ave., Dayton | (937) 938-7372

www.elsas.net

What’s on the menu: Choice of ground beef, shredded beef, shredded chicken, chorizo or pork carnitas. Add $.50 for Fajita Chicken or Steak and $.25 for soft tacos. The cost is $3.15 for one taco, $9.25 for three tacos and $17.95 for six tacos.

The Florentine

21 W. Market St., Germantown | 937-859-7759 or www.theflorentinerestaurant.com

What’s on the menu: Two beef soft tacos with shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onions.

Jay’s Seafood Restaurant

225 E. Sixth St., Dayton | (937) 222-2892 or www.jays.com

What’s on the menu: Chef’s selection of seared fish in a grilled soft corn tortilla with shredded cabbage, pico de Gallo, spiced lime sour cream and cilantro.

Meadowlark Restaurant

5531 Far Hills Ave., Washington Twp. | (937) 434-4750 or www.meadowlarkrestaurant.com

What’s on the menu: Meadowlark’s Taco Week will be a showcase of several different types of taco — the melt-in-your-mouth braised meat taco, the famous San Antonio puffy taco, the griddle-laced cheese and squash taco, and more.

Mr. Boro’s Tavern

495 N. Main St., Springboro | 937-806-3105 or www.mrborostavern.com

What’s on the menu: Taco Pizza

Nick’s Restaurant

1443 N. Detroit St., Xenia | 937-372-3202 or https://gotonicks.com

What’s on the menu: Fish Tacos Blackened Mahi Mahi, fresh pico de gallo, mixed greens, cilantro, and a queso blanco cheese sauce. Served with Nick’s chips and slaw.

Romer’s Bar & Grill

4439 E. Franklin St., Bellbrook | 937-848-7676 or www.romersbar.com

What’s on the menu: Fish Taco Wrap: Southern-fried lightly breaded Atlantic Cod with Cheddar and Jack Cheese wrapped w/lettuce

Smiths' Boathouse Restaurant

439 N. Elm St., Troy

(937) 335-3837 or http://smithsboathouse.com

What’s on the menu: Thai glazed short rib street tacos. Slow roasted short ribs, with an Asian-inspired glaze. Topped with a honey ginger slaw and served in three warm corn tortilla shells.