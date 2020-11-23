JUST IN: After 2 decades, Golden Corral restaurant shuts down permanently in Beavercreek

“We have closed our restaurant due to the business impact of COVID-19,” a sign on the door of the restaurant at 2490 Commons Blvd. near the Mall at Fairfield Commons informed customers. “We appreciate the support of the community and the guests who have dined with us at this location.”

An employee of the Golden Corral on Miller Lane in Butler Twp. — now the only Dayton-area Golden Corral still open and operating — confirmed Sunday that the Beavercreek restaurant shut down permanently last week. The Golden Corral web site no longer shows the Beavercreek restaurant as a Golden Corral location.