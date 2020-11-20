JUST IN: Basil’s on Market’s downtown Dayton restaurant and Culp’s Cafe in Carillon Park to close until spring

The Basil’s on Market restaurant along the Great Miami River near RiverScape in downtown Dayton will shut down until spring after dinner service Saturday Nov. 21, due to Montgomery County and Dayton stay-at-home advisories and light traffic downtown, its co-owner said Friday.
And Dayton History officials said Friday that Culp’s Café on the grounds of Carillon Historical Park in Dayton also will close until spring, following its lunch service Saturday.
The Basil’s on Market temporary closure is “due to the restrictions the city and county have put in place to control the pandemic,” Basil’s on Market co-founder Jeff Finkelstein said. In addition, work-from-home policies in effect for many employees who formerly worked in downtown Dayton offices has cut into the restaurant’s business, he said.
“It is our hope that our loyal customers will choose to dine at our Beavercreek or Troy locations,” Finkelstein said. Delivery is available from the Beavercreek restaurant, which is located at the main entrance to the Mall at Fairfield Commons.
“We hope when this is all over, we will be able to reopen (the downtown Dayton location) for the spring and patio weather,” the Basil’s co-owner said. “We look forward to seeing and serving all of our loyal guests in the future. We promise to come back bigger and better, because we are all resilient.”
The first Basil’s on Market bistro-style restaurant opened in 2014 in downtown Troy. The downtown Dayton restaurant, which overlooks the Great Miami River, welcomed its first customers in 2016. The Mall at Fairfield Commons Basil’s on Market opened in September 2020.
Dayton History officials said plans call for Carillon Brewing, also on the grounds of Carillon Park, will remain open seven days a week.