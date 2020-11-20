JUST IN: Basil’s on Market’s downtown Dayton restaurant and Culp’s Cafe in Carillon Park to close until spring

And Dayton History officials said Friday that Culp’s Café on the grounds of Carillon Historical Park in Dayton also will close until spring, following its lunch service Saturday.

The Basil’s on Market temporary closure is “due to the restrictions the city and county have put in place to control the pandemic,” Basil’s on Market co-founder Jeff Finkelstein said. In addition, work-from-home policies in effect for many employees who formerly worked in downtown Dayton offices has cut into the restaurant’s business, he said.