JUST IN: Big changes in store for Dayton Beer Company’s kitchen, menu

Keane, who previously worked at Salar Restaurant and Lounge in Dayton’s Oregon District and at Caddy’s Tap House in Beavercreek, said he wants to explore and further define what “Dayton Style” pizza is. Keane’s first dining experience when he first moved to Dayton in 2017 was a super cheese pizza at Marion’s Piazza.

“I started down a rabbit hole after that day,” Keane said. “I read as much as was available and started to tinker at home during my free time.”

Keane started his culinary career as a pizza maker in his best friend’s Italian restaurant in his hometown of St. Petersburg, Florida, and said he he now returning to his roots.

“Pizza is something that I honestly could eat every day,” Keane said.

While the menu at The Dive has classics such as square-cut pizza, it also has a vegan Caesar salad, gluten-free pizzas and rotating sandwich specials.

“It’s something that when you’re here at DBC, you can enjoy scratch-made food made with love, alongside some premium adult beverages,” Keane said.

The Dive @ DBC will also offer carryout. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/daytonbeerco.