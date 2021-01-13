Crossroads BBQ restaurant to close permanently by week’s end, owners say

The locally owned and operated Crossroads BBQ & More restaurant, which moved into a former Cadillac Jack’s space in Fairborn in April 2019, will shut its doors at week’s end, its owners announced on their restaurant’s Facebook page.
“We’re sad to announce we will be closing permanently at the end of this week,” the restaurant’s owners wrote on Monday. “Thanks for your support.”
This news outlet has reached out to the Crossroads BBQ owners, and will update this story with any new information. The restaurant also had a food truck, but there are no plans to continue operating the food truck after the restaurant shuts down, Crossroads’ owners said in a comment in their Facebook post.
The announcement sent a shock wave through Crossroads BBQ’s Facebook followers, who responded with comments of support and sadness.
“Hate to hear this,” one commenter wrote. “The past year has been so hard on small business. ... Wish you the best of luck in future ventures.”
Another customer wrote, “Best ribs around, and mac and cheese, and, oh yeah, that carrot cake!!!!” Crossroads BBQ & More moved across town and into the larger space at 1156 Kauffman Ave. from its previous location at 1888 Colonel Glenn Highway in April 2019.
“This is a perfect location for us,” co-owner Jason McGee told this news outlet at the time. “It opens up a whole new opportunity for us to fulfill the vision I’ve had for the restaurant.”
The restaurants owners planned to host many different kinds of events, including car shows, bike shows, cornhole tournaments, trivia and karaoke, as well as live music — activities most adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.