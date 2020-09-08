JUST IN: Dayton Mall announces next free, drive-in concert

The Dayton Mall will host another pandemic-friendly, free concert featuring local Gospel, worship-style musical performances and a variety of local food trucks.
Beavercreek’s Mosaic Church will sponsor the event on Sunday, Sept. 20, featuring their own Mosaic Band as the opening act, and headlining the concert is the Georgia-based Jeff and Sheri Easter band.
Jeff and Sheri travel with a live band, have garnered many awards and chart-topping songs, and appear regularly on the Bill Gaither Homecoming Series on TV, radio, and live concerts, according to a Dayton Mall release. Also featured is the Cincinnati-based Derrick Loudermilk Band, bringing their blend of Southern Gospel and worship style of music to Dayton.
Gates and food trucks open at 1 p.m., with Mosaic Band scheduled to start playing at 1:30 p.m.
The concert is free, however, guests are required to reserve one ticket per vehicle. Guests can secure their free tickets in advance through Eventbrite starting Friday, Sept. 11.
“This will be our fourth outdoor concert this summer, and our third drive-in event,” said Dave Duebber, General Manager, at Dayton Mall. “We are excited to continue to provide our community with a safe way to enjoy music.”
Upon arrival, organizers will direct guests to a parking spot safely spaced from other visitors, where they can tune their radio to a designated station to stream the concert.
“With health and safety as the top priority, teams will ensure community members stay inside or within arms-length of their cars while they have a fun afternoon out,” according to the release.
Additional details are available at daytonmall.com.