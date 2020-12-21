JUST IN: Founders outline plans for new craft brewery in former Eaton church

Plans call for serving only beers brewed on-site, including four year-round beers — a blonde ale, an IPA, a wheat beer and a stout — alongside four more variations or seasonal beers. “We will also offer coffee and soft drinks and are working on a root beer recipe,” Washington said.

The founders liked the location of the former church on a busy street in the Preble County seat. “We also like the architecture of the building,” Washington said.

Pictures on the Bushrod Brew Works Facebook page show stunning stained-glass windows throughout the former church.

The brewery also is selling memberships at various levels to what it calls “Founding Fathers and First Ladies.”