JUST IN: Live music to return to Levitt Pavilion this summer

Levitt Pavilion announced Thursday afternoon, Feb. 18 that The Eichelberger Concert Season is tentatively planned to make its return on June 12, 2021, after COVID-19 put last summer’s entire season on hold.

“This date is pending official approval from the city and the health department, but with Dr. Fauci saying, ‘Outdoors is much, much safer than indoors’ at the Association for Performing Arts Professionals (APAP) Conference, we are very optimistic,” Levitt Pavilion officials said in a release.