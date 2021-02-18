JUST IN: Live music to return to Levitt Pavilion this summer

Downtown Dayton could soon be full of live, free music once again.
Levitt Pavilion announced Thursday afternoon, Feb. 18 that The Eichelberger Concert Season is tentatively planned to make its return on June 12, 2021, after COVID-19 put last summer’s entire season on hold.
“This date is pending official approval from the city and the health department, but with Dr. Fauci saying, ‘Outdoors is much, much safer than indoors’ at the Association for Performing Arts Professionals (APAP) Conference, we are very optimistic,” Levitt Pavilion officials said in a release.
They plan to employ many health and safety guidelines to keep concert-goers safe, which could include social distancing requirements, mandating mask-wearing and following all other state-mandated restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“Stay tuned for more detailed information in the coming months. We cannot wait to see you all live and in person!” pavilion officials said.
The outdoor concert venue, located at South Main and East Fifth streets in downtown Dayton, held its first concert on Aug. 9, 2018. Its second season in 2019 featured 50 free concerts. But the coronavirus pandemic halted shows in 2020.