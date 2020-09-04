X

JUST IN: New Huber Heights restaurant could open as early as next week, owner says

By Mark Fisher

A locally owned restaurant that has been under renovation for several months at a former Pizza Hut location at at 6020 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights could open as early as next week, according to the restaurant’s founder.

If all goes perfectly, “I will hopefully be opening around Tuesday of next week, Sept. 8,” Emad Tuama, founder of Catfish Fish & Chicken & Shrimp, told this news outlet Thursday night.

Tuama has worked at other restaurants, but Catfish Fish & Chicken & Shrimp will be his first solo venture, he said.

The restaurant will have indoor seating and carryout and will serve a variety of fried fish, chicken and vegetables, including shrimp, catfish, wings, okra, mushrooms and cauliflower, Tuama said earlier this year when plans for the new restaurant were disclosed. It will employ five or six people and will be open for lunch and dinner seven days a week.

There has been a bit of a restaurant boom going on along State Route 202/Old Troy Pike. Farther north on the street, near I-70, a Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers and Starbucks are in the works.

