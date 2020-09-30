JUST IN: Oregon District’s Hauntfest officially canceled

“We request strict adherence to social distancing and mask-wearing, every day and especially on celebratory holidays like Halloween,” the statement said.

The designated outdoor refreshment area, DORA, will not be in effect on Oct. 31, and there will be no open containers permitted within the DORA boundaries. Open container fines will be in effect.

“We are disappointed that we must make this decision and announcement canceling an event that has such a rich history and dedicated following,” according to the statement. “We must, however, focus on keeping our communities safe and, as an organization, we must be mindful to not offer any services that compete with the permanent brick and mortar establishments in the Oregon District.”