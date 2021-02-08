Just in time for Valentine’s Day: Purely Sweet Bakery has created the ‘perfect dessert for two’

They come in a variety of flavors, including vanilla decorated with naturally dyed sprinkles, Dutch chocolate, carrot cake with cream cheese icing and a chocolate buckeye cake topped with peanut butter frosting.

A red velvet cake with cream cheese frosting and a chocolate cake with strawberries layered in the middle will also be available for the upcoming romantic holiday.

Ali Forester, a pastry designer at Purely Sweet Bakery decorates a Mini Cakes & Cream. The bakery has introduced a line of cakes, four-inches high and four-inches in diameter, meant for two people. The business specializes in gluten free, vegan, paleo and keto products, has a variety of baked goods perfect for Valentines Day. LISA POWELL / STAFF

Mini Cakes & Cream, made with a layer of vegan ice cream in a variety of flavors, are also available for $20.

The small cakes will be available year-round for birthdays or other special occasions.

While the baked goods are an option for people with dietary restrictions, anyone with a sweet tooth will enjoy them. In fact, demand has been so high for Vaflor’s products she is looking for bakers to add to her staff.

“We hear all the time, ‘I never would have known this was gluten free or vegan because it tastes so good,’” she said.

A Little Valentine Mini Box containing two geometric-shaped red velvet cake truffles and two heart shaped shortbread cookies covered in marbled royal icing, vegan and gluten free, is sold by Purely Sweet Bakery, a business that specializes in gluten free, vegan, paleo and keto products, has a variety of baked goods perfect for Valentines Day. LISA POWELL / STAFF

For Valentine’s Day, the bakery is also selling a Little Valentine Mini Box containing two geometric-shaped red velvet cake truffles and two heart-shaped shortbread cookies covered in marbled royal icing. The box — gluten-free and vegan — is $15.

A box of four heart-shaped chocolate ganache truffles — also gluten-free and vegan — covered in chocolate and decorated with gold luster dust and sprinkles will also be available for $5.

Heart-shaped chocolate ganache truffles, vegan and gluten free, are made by Purely Sweet Bakery, a business that specializes in gluten-free, vegan, paleo and keto products, has a variety of baked goods perfect for Valentines Day. LISA POWELL / STAFF

Later this week, vegan and keto chocolate-dipped strawberries — five for $6 — will also be available.

The Mini Cakes for Two and Valentine’s Day products can be found at the Purely Sweet Bakery site, 3375 Dayton-Xenia Road in Beavercreek.

The bakery shares space with the Coffee Hub, where the baked goods are sold. The hours for the Coffee Hub are Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

A variety of baked goods from Purely Sweet Bakery, including cookies, breads, donuts, cinnamon rolls and cupcakes, can be found at grocery stores and other retailers across the Dayton and Cincinnati area.

A Mini Cake for Two made with vanilla cake, cream cheese frosting and naturally dyed sprinkles made by Purely Sweet Bakery. The Beavercreek business specializes in gluten free, vegan, paleo and keto products, has a variety of baked goods perfect for Valentines Day. LISA POWELL / STAFF

They are at all three Dorothy Lane Market stores, Jungle Jim’s in northern Cincinnati, local coffee shops including Wholly Grounds in Dayton, Coffee Hub in Xenia and Beavercreek, Grounds for Pleasure in Tipp City and Platform Coffee House in Washington Court House. The products also are in smaller grocery stores including Haren’s Market in Troy, Healthy Alternative in Beavercreek and Hills Market in Worthington.

Purely Sweet Bakery can be found on Facebook and Instagram. For more information, call the bakery at (937) 705-6605.