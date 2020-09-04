X

JUST IN: Voltzy is coming BACK, and so is his 30-year-old root beer stand

Rick Volz, owner of Voltzy's Root Beer Stand in Moraine. Voltzy’s will reopen Sept. 8 after Volz recovered from surgery. FILE
By Mark Fisher
Moraine carryout restaurant will resume its normal hours after Labor Day

Rick Volz, the founder and owner of Voltzy’s Root Beer Stand at 4668 Springboro Pike in Moraine, has been out of action since early April, recovering from foot surgery, and his absence has meant his carryout restaurant was out of action, too. But that’s about to change.

Volz told this news outlet Friday that Voltzy’s Root Beer Stand will reopen the day after Labor Day, on Tuesday, Sept. 8, and will be open its regular hours going forward, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The restaurant accepts -- and Volz encourages -- advance orders by phone at 937-299-1440.

An earlier foot surgery in 2016 forced Voltzy’s Root Beer Stand to shut down for nearly five months, and another surgery in 2017 closed the restaurant for about three weeks.

Voltzy’s is known for its burgers and sandwiches —some named after politicians and celebrities — as well as its house-made soups, slaw dogs, coneys and root beer floats. But it is perhaps besteknown for the larger-than-life personality of its owner, who greets customers by name and delivers good-natured and occasionally R-rated taunts and one-liners in rapid-fired banter.

Voltzy’s opened in 1990. For more information, check out the Voltzy’s Rootbeer Stand Facebook page.

