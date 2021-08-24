dayton logo
Kettering to honor Austrian sister city with free Spass Nacht cultural celebration

Credit: Teesha McClam

Back in March 1970, Steyr, Austria, became Kettering’s sister city. To honor that relationship, Kettering hosts a free annual celebration of Austrian food, music and culture at the Fraze Pavilion.

This year, the Austrian celebration, called Spass Nacht (which translates to Fun Night), will be taking place on Thursday, Aug. 26 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The free event will feature authentic Austrian food, beverages, polka music by the Schnapps Band and other live entertainment. Guests are encouraged to wear their best lederhosen and bring their lawn chairs. These festivities will take place throughout Lincoln Park.

Guests are not permitted to bring their pets or coolers.

HOW TO GO

What: Spass Nacht

Where: Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering

When: Thursday, Aug. 26 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

More info: Website | Facebook

