Kraft launches candy-flavored mac-and-cheese for Valentine’s Day -- and yes, it’s pink

The new creation “is made with the same cheesy Kraft Mac & Cheese Americans know and love, but includes a candy flavor packet to turn the mac & cheese pink and add hints of sweet candy flavor,” Kraft officials said in a release.

“Forget heart-shaped chocolate and bouquets of overpriced roses,” company officials said. “No more noodling on what gift to buy. There is no better way to show your love this Valentine’s Day than saying ‘you’re the mac to my cheese’ with Candy Kraft Mac & Cheese.”