LAST CHANCE: Tickets for 3 popular food experiences selling fast

Ticket price includes tax and gratuity. Tickets for a party of 6 are $240, plus processing fee. Seating will be arranged based on ticket sales and will not be able to be changed the night of the event. Normally this event accommodates 100 guests. With restrictions, only 40 tickets will be sold. Please note: This event is on the second floor, up a flight of stairs and is not handicapped accessible. Ticket sales are final. Visit www.theamberrose.com, Amber Rose’s Facebook event page or call 937-228-2511 to learn more.

Casey Van Voorhis and her husband Patrick are moving Grist Provisions, a market that offers popup dinners and take away fine-dining caliber breads, pastas and other specialty items, to 46 W. 5th Street. CONTRIBUTED

Ronald McDonald House Cooking Alone ... Together! Again!

When RMDH had to cancel their Doors of Compassion signature event they quickly pivoted and developed a series of cooking classes. Their Sept. 19 installment will feature Chefs Casey and Patrick Van Voorhis from Grist Provisions walking their virtual attendees through a flavorful event.

Explore Grist Provisions moving from Oregon District to downtown Dayton

Registration buys restaurant-grade ingredients alongside the virtual cooking class as well as a cocktail to enjoy while preparing your meal and one bottle of wine perfectly paired with your meal.

The first course will be roasted heirloom baby carrots with curried Greek yogurt, date and walnut agrodolce, wild rocket arugula. The second course is summer squash and Parmesean risotto made with Grist Pepperonata, toasted pine nuts, aged balsamic and fresh thyme. Dessert is a brown butter carmelized apple tarte tatin.

Registration is $80 for individuals or $150 for a couple. Learn more or register at https://rmhcdayton.org/events/cookingalone.

Carrie Walters of the Dorothy Lane Market Cooking School will be one of five chefs to participate in cook and dine classes at Centerville High School, part of the 36th Annual American Field Service Cooking School. 2008 File Photo courtesy of DLM

Dorothy Lane Market’s Culinary Center Classes

This popular school at DLM’s Centerville location is back in the kitchen, with a limited number of classes and attendees (max 16). Several of the classes are already full with waiting lists. These classes are sure to fill up fast — especially with such limited seats available. If you are looking for something cool to do for the holidays food-wise, this fits the bill, but buy now as most won’t be available in a month.

Visit www.dorothylane.com/classes to learn more.

Explore How pandemic has changed when and how people shop for groceries

Contact this contributing writer at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com.