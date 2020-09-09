LAST CHANCE: Tickets for 3 popular food experiences selling fast

Tickets to food events are harder to get than they used to be. Only a fraction of the audience that used to attend can attend this year due to lower seating capacity, and demand is high with many people in the community hungry for safe experiences outside of the four walls of their home.
Three popular events have been selling out quicker than ever. Here’s your last chance to buy if you are looking for a food experience off the beaten path.
Amber Rose Ghost Dinners
Dinners were rolled out for Sept. 26 and sold out. Then Oct. 16 was added and sold out. The last event with remaining tickets is on Oct. 30.
The event will feature a four-course dinner at Amber Rose, menu to be announced, featuring a presentation from Parasense — an independent paranormal investigative team and their findings of the Ghosts that haunt the restaurant.
Ticket price includes tax and gratuity. Tickets for a party of 6 are $240, plus processing fee. Seating will be arranged based on ticket sales and will not be able to be changed the night of the event. Normally this event accommodates 100 guests. With restrictions, only 40 tickets will be sold. Please note: This event is on the second floor, up a flight of stairs and is not handicapped accessible. Ticket sales are final. Visit www.theamberrose.com, Amber Rose’s Facebook event page or call 937-228-2511 to learn more.
Ronald McDonald House Cooking Alone ... Together! Again!
When RMDH had to cancel their Doors of Compassion signature event they quickly pivoted and developed a series of cooking classes. Their Sept. 19 installment will feature Chefs Casey and Patrick Van Voorhis from Grist Provisions walking their virtual attendees through a flavorful event.
Registration buys restaurant-grade ingredients alongside the virtual cooking class as well as a cocktail to enjoy while preparing your meal and one bottle of wine perfectly paired with your meal.
The first course will be roasted heirloom baby carrots with curried Greek yogurt, date and walnut agrodolce, wild rocket arugula. The second course is summer squash and Parmesean risotto made with Grist Pepperonata, toasted pine nuts, aged balsamic and fresh thyme. Dessert is a brown butter carmelized apple tarte tatin.
Registration is $80 for individuals or $150 for a couple. Learn more or register at https://rmhcdayton.org/events/cookingalone.
Dorothy Lane Market’s Culinary Center Classes
This popular school at DLM’s Centerville location is back in the kitchen, with a limited number of classes and attendees (max 16). Several of the classes are already full with waiting lists. These classes are sure to fill up fast — especially with such limited seats available. If you are looking for something cool to do for the holidays food-wise, this fits the bill, but buy now as most won’t be available in a month.
Visit www.dorothylane.com/classes to learn more.
Contact this contributing writer at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com.