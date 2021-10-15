Lebanon’s Charm at the Farm Vintage Market returns this weekend

Charm at the Farm, founded in 2017 by friends Amy Doyle and Jayme Kuenkel, has become one of Lebanon’s most popular events. The first two rounds of festivities took place between June 11-13 and August 20-22. The next and final Charm at the Farm Market will be held October 15-17. The vintage market consists of over 100 primarily women-owned vendors selling vintage and handmade items, repurposed furniture, clothing, home décor and more on a 56-acre horse farm.

In honor of Charm at the Farm’s fifth anniversary, Doyle and Kuenkel are partnering with two charitable organizations — Eve Center and Sifa Collective — that work to promote the healing and growth of women in various ways.