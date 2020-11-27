LIVE NOW: New co-op restaurant-delivery service ‘937 Delivers’ is up and running

The new food-delivery option is designed to help its member-owner restaurants and delivery drivers financially survive the coronavirus pandemic while providing a safe dine-at-home option for Dayton-area residents. Third-party delivery services such as DoorDash and GrubHub charge restaurants up to 30 percent for delivering meals, the founders of 937 Delivers say.

The new service launched with seven restaurants, with another poised to make its menu available on Monday, according to the 937 Delivers web site. The list of restaurants that are live now on the delivery service is available at www.937delivers.com.