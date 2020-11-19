Local arts organizations receive CARES Act grants to help ease pandemic’s effect

The Ohio Arts Council (OAC) on Thursday announced $20 million in grants for struggling arts organizations across the state, including about 18 organizations in the Dayton region.
The OAC made 296 grant awards statewide from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, for the arts and culture sector.
“This investment will go a long way in supporting the recovery and resilience of Ohio’s creative economy, which is among the pandemic’s hardest-hit sectors,” said Donna Collins, Ohio Arts Council executive director. “In this season of thankfulness, I join with the OAC board to express my gratitude to Governor Mike DeWine and leaders of the Ohio General Assembly for investing in Ohio’s performing and cultural arts organizations.”
Dayton-area organizations that received grants include:
-Bach Society of Dayton - $19,600
-Culture Works - $19,900
-Darke County Center for the Arts - $38,900
-Dayton Art Institute - $245,200
-Dayton Contemporary Dance Company - $179,600
-Dayton Performing Arts Alliance - $201,700
-Dayton Visual Arts Center - $47,900
-Fitton Center for Creative Arts in Butler County - $74,800
-Gateway Arts Council in Shelby County $33,000
-Human Race - $98,900
-K12 Gallery - $75,300
-Kettering Children’s Choir - $7,300
-Muse Machine - $67,200
-Preble County Art Association - $27,600
-United Irish of Dayton - $20,700
-Victoria Theatre Association - $334,600
-We Care Arts - $61,300
-World House Choir - $1,200
Since the onset of COVID-19, arts organizations across the country, including in the Miami Valley, have stressed the dire situation the pandemic has put the arts community in.
“We are so appreciative of the Ohio, Montgomery County and City of Dayton CARES act funding received,” Michael Roediger, Dayton Art Institute director and CEO, said Thursday. “These funds are vital for keeping the museum moving forward. A special thanks to Ohio Citizens for the Arts and its executive director, Angela Meleca, for their leadership in advocating for the state funding which was distributed by the Ohio Arts Council.”
The funds were made available to the OAC through Gov. DeWine and state legislative leaders and through the approval of the state’s Controlling Board.
“Awards were determined through a tiered, need-based formula that considered each eligible organization’s budget and reported expenses qualifying under the CARES Act,” according to an OAC release.