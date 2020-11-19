Local arts organizations receive CARES Act grants to help ease pandemic’s effect

-Culture Works - $19,900

-Darke County Center for the Arts - $38,900

-Dayton Art Institute - $245,200

-Dayton Contemporary Dance Company - $179,600

-Dayton Performing Arts Alliance - $201,700

-Dayton Visual Arts Center - $47,900

-Fitton Center for Creative Arts in Butler County - $74,800

-Gateway Arts Council in Shelby County $33,000

-Human Race - $98,900

-K12 Gallery - $75,300

-Kettering Children’s Choir - $7,300

-Muse Machine - $67,200

-Preble County Art Association - $27,600

-United Irish of Dayton - $20,700

-Victoria Theatre Association - $334,600

-We Care Arts - $61,300

-World House Choir - $1,200

Explore Dayton Art Institute to close temporarily due to rise in coronavirus cases

Since the onset of COVID-19, arts organizations across the country, including in the Miami Valley, have stressed the dire situation the pandemic has put the arts community in.

“We are so appreciative of the Ohio, Montgomery County and City of Dayton CARES act funding received,” Michael Roediger, Dayton Art Institute director and CEO, said Thursday. “These funds are vital for keeping the museum moving forward. A special thanks to Ohio Citizens for the Arts and its executive director, Angela Meleca, for their leadership in advocating for the state funding which was distributed by the Ohio Arts Council.”

The funds were made available to the OAC through Gov. DeWine and state legislative leaders and through the approval of the state’s Controlling Board.

“Awards were determined through a tiered, need-based formula that considered each eligible organization’s budget and reported expenses qualifying under the CARES Act,” according to an OAC release.