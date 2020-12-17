Local BBQ restaurant launches new ‘fly-through’ service to adapt to pandemic

But for many restaurants, including Flyby BBQ at the Mall at Fairfield Commons, a drive-through window in impossible because they’re surrounded on both sides by other tenants. What to do?

Flyby BBQ founder David Butcher came up with an innovative solution that is essentially a makeshift drive-through that Butcher is calling — naturally — “fly-through” service. It utilizes the mobile Flyby BBQ food truck that was the precursor to the bricks-and-mortar Flyby BBQ restaurant that opened at the Beavercreek mall in 2018.