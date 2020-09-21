JUST IN: Local Bob Evans restaurant, idle for months, to reopen this week

The Bob Evans restaurant in a heavily traveled corridor at 5525 Wilmington Pike near the Cornerstone of Centerville development has for several weeks been the one very conspicuous exception to the trend of re-openings, as at least 15 Bob Evans locations across the Dayton area started serving customers again following a two-month mandatory shutdown earlier this year of restaurant dine-in services prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Contacted in early August, Bob Evans officials declined to provide any details about why the Wilmington Pike restaurant had not reopened as its sister restaurants had, saying only that the location remained “in temporary closure status.”