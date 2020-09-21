JUST IN: Local Bob Evans restaurant, idle for months, to reopen this week

Empty and seemingly lifeless for months even as more than a dozen of its sister restaurants were reopening throughout the Miami Valley, a Bob Evans location in Centerville is now poised to reopen this Thursday, Sept. 24, according to a sign taped to its door.
The Bob Evans restaurant in a heavily traveled corridor at 5525 Wilmington Pike near the Cornerstone of Centerville development has for several weeks been the one very conspicuous exception to the trend of re-openings, as at least 15 Bob Evans locations across the Dayton area started serving customers again following a two-month mandatory shutdown earlier this year of restaurant dine-in services prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Contacted in early August, Bob Evans officials declined to provide any details about why the Wilmington Pike restaurant had not reopened as its sister restaurants had, saying only that the location remained “in temporary closure status.”
Asked late last week, on Thursday and Friday, Sept. 17 and Sept. 18. for details regarding a potential reopening, a spokesman for the restaurant chain said the inquiry had been passed along to the Bob Evans management team, but no further details had been provided as of Monday morning, Sept. 21.
Credit: MARK FISHER/STAFF
But a sign taped to the inside of the entrance door of the Bob Evans restaurant reads: “We appreciate your patience during the temporary closing of this store. We are so excited to announce our reopening date of Sept. 24, 2020. During these next couple weeks, we will be dedicating our time to restaurant cleanliness as well as looking for hard-working candidates to join our team!"
The restaurant will host open interviews from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, the notice said.