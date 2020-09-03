LOCAL FOOD NEWS: Former NFL player turns pitmaster, launches BBQ food truck

Big B’s Tasty BBQ,, founded by former Chaminade-Julienne High School and Michigan State University standout defensive lineman Brandon McKinney and his wife Kenisha McKinney, will be officially unveiled from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 5 at Gem City Car Wash at 3665 S. Gettysburg Ave. in Dayton.

“Cooking has always been a passion of mine,” McKinney told this news outlet Wednesday. “This is something I’ve wanted to do for a long time.”