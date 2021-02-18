Local St. Patrick’s Day celebrations are BACK -- with some safeguards

Full Frontal and Ithika will be performing on St. Patrick’s Day at Troll Pub Dayton. The celebration starts at noon and will take place outdoors. Tents will help accommodate social distancing. Full Frontal will be taking the stage from 3-5 p.m. and Ithika will be performing from 6-8 p.m. There will be a $10 cover at the door. More details regarding Troll Pub Dayton’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration will be announced soon.

When: Wednesday, March 17 from noon until close

Where: Troll Pub Dayton, 216 Wayne Ave., Dayton

Cost: $10 cover charge at the door

More info: Facebook

☘️Downtown Tipp St. Paddy’s Day Beer Crawl

Downtown Tipp City is hosting their annual St. Patrick's Day-themed beer crawl on Friday, March 5. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

The Downtown Tipp City Partnership will be hosting its annual St. Paddy’s Day Beer Crawl on Friday, March 5 from 5-8 p.m. The event will begin at Mauk Cabinets by Design where participants will stop to check-in, receive their wristband, map and first sample. Tickets are $30 per person and will include a free souvenir cup and 10 beer samples from a number of businesses throughout the downtown area. To purchase a ticket to the event, visit to the Downtown Tipp City Partnership’s Facebook event page or Eventbrite page. This year, the event will be featuring Irish-style Ohio craft beers.

As always, guests will be asked to follow state COVID mandates.

When: Friday, March 5 from 5-8 p.m.

Where: Multiple businesses throughout downtown Tipp City

Cost: $30 per person

More info: Website | Facebook

☘️St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at the Brew Barn

Over the span of two days, on Friday, March 12 and Saturday, March 13, the Moeller Brew Barn in Troy will be celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with live music, beer, food specials and fun in a heated tent. Live performances will include Paul Rosewood on Friday from 7-9 p.m., Rumors from 3-6 p.m. and Drab Irish Band from 7-9 p.m. on Saturday. More details will be announced at a later date.

When: Friday, March 12 and Saturday, March 13 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: Moeller Brew Barn, 214 W. Main St., Troy

Cost: Free, with the cost of fare

More info: Facebook

☘️Shamrock Shuffle 5K walk/run

Start your St. Patty’s Day celebration off right with the 8th annual Shamrock Shuffle 5K. Race proceeds support the St. Patrick School Alumni & Friends Fund. Participants can purchase their tickets beforehand by visiting the Shamrock Shuffle’s website. Pre-race registration can be accomplished through March 1 and is $25 with a t-shirt. Same-day check-in begins at 7:30 a.m. and registration costs $35 without a t-shirt. Children ages seven through 12 can register for $20, while those under the age of six can participate in the race for free.

Early packet pickup is available on March 19 from 4-6 p.m. at the Troy Memorial Stadium.

Prizes will be handed out to the top three in each division, as well as to the top three male and female runners/walkers overall.

Due to the pandemic, there will be no breakfast after the race and the awards ceremony will take place after the event at the Troy Memorial Stadium.

When: Saturday, March 20, at 8:30 a.m. (same-day check-in begins at 7:30 a.m.)

Where: Troy Memorial Stadium, 151 W. Staunton Road, Troy

Cost: $25 for pre-registration, $35 for same-day registration, $20 for children ages seven through 12 and free for those under six years of age

More info: Website | Facebook

☘️St. Patrick's Day at O'Caroline's

Troy’s famous restaurant The Caroline will become Irish just for one day. O’Caroline’s will be serving up a St. Patrick’s Day special from 4–9 p.m., featuring $2 pints of Guinness. Specials include: Reuben Stew topped with shredded Swiss and rye croutons, Bangers and Mash with Guinness Jus, Cabbage Rolls over Mashed Potatoes with Tomato Sauce, Hand-Carved Corned Beef With Stout Braised Cabbage, Battered Fish and Chips with Cole Slaw and The Caroline Corned Beef Sandwich Served with House-made Chips.

Call the restaurant at 937-552-7676 ‎to make a reservation.

When: Wednesday, March 17, 4-9 p.m.

Where: The Caroline, 5 S. Market St., Troy

Cost: Menu items vary

More info: Facebook

☘️St. Patrick's Day at McKinley’s Pub

This themed event will have lots of beer, green beer, shot specials and food supplied by the Best Thing Smokin food truck. Karen May will be playing the bagpipes at 10:30 a.m.

When: Wednesday, March 17 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: McKinley's Pub, 5120 Pleasant Ave., Fairfield

Cost: Free, with the cost of fare

More info: Facebook

☘️Buckeye Harley-Davidson St. Patrick’s Day Party

Harley-Davidson is getting the party started early on Friday, March 12 with live music from Pearl Street, food from the Smokin’ Inferno food truck and beer. Those who make a $5 SICSA donation will be given entry into the raffle for a Leprechaun Party Basket. Additionally, all of the tips from the beer and beer service will go to SICSA of Dayton.

When: 5-8 p.m. Friday, March 12

Where: Buckeye Harley-Davidson, 7220 N. Dixie Dr., Harrison Twp.

Cost: Free, but donations accepted

More info: Facebook