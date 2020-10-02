Longtime Downtown Dayton curator reopens gallery in new space

Though the new space is much smaller than the previous gallery Ed worked from — 400 square feet compared to 1,400 square feet on Ludlow — Dixon said there is still a wide variety of art available. Additional work curated by Dixon is available on his online shop, eadgallery.com.

“This space really just fit what I needed for this present moment,” Dixon said. “This space is a lot smaller than my other space, so I have art in here, but I also plan to do pop-ups and other events in larger spaces. So there’s going to be events outside of this space, but I will still maintain this space until when, and if, things get back to some semblance of what they were pre-COVID-19.”

The gallery operates on an appointment-only basis, however, Dixon said he is available seven days a week and is very flexible if someone would like to stop in to see a piece or to browse. People should follow the Dixon Gallery to keep up-to-date with new pieces on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

“Initially, I wanted to open a gallery to bring to Dayton what I thought was my vision of ... what an art gallery not just should be like, but what I see in other cities like New York or LA. I wanted to bring that feel here and so I just absolutely wanted to continue that even leaving that (former) space.”