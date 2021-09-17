Looking for something to do this weekend? Festivals, funk and more

2) Hispanic Heritage Fest

Legendary salsa singer Charlie Aponte and his El Gran Combo will be among the acts providing the live soundtrack for the 20th anniversary installment of the Hispanic Heritage Festival on Saturday, Sept. 18. The event is presented by the Puerto Rican, American and Caribbean Organization at RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Hispanic Heritage Festival also features food vendors, dancing, dance lessons, a parade and performances by Christian Nieves & El Combo, Daglio, Dayton Salsa Project and others. Cost: Free. Visit www.pacodayton.org.

Caption Funk and R&B pioneers The Ohio Players will perform Sept. 18 at Levitt Pavilion Dayton. CONTRIBUTED

3) Levitt Pavilion

On Saturday, Sept. 18, Levitt Pavilion hosts a concert from legendary funk group the Ohio Players. All shows at the outdoor venue, 134 S. Main St., Dayton, begin at 7 p.m. Cost: Free. Visit www.levittdayton.org.

4) Rubber Duck Regatta

URS Rubber Duck Regatta is usually held at RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton, during the Hispanic Heritage Festival. Like so many local organizations, the pandemic prompted United Rehabilitation Services to take a radically different approach to its largest annual fundraiser for a second year. The 18th annual URS Rubber Duck Regatta will be at the Dixie Twin Drive-in, 6201 N. Dixie Drive, Harrison Twp., on Friday, Sept. 17. Of course, like previous years, proceeds benefit URS, which provides services for local children and adults with disabilities. Cost: $5, free for children younger than 6. Duck adoption is $5 per rubber ducky or six ducks for $25. Call 937-235-DUCK (3825) or visit www.daytonducks.com.

5) American Son

After a short run on Broadway in late 2018 and early 2019, “American Son” received a wider push later in 2019. Kerry Washington reprised her starring stage role in the Netflix adaptation of the Christopher Demos-Brown drama. Tim Rezash directs the local production that opens the 2021-2022 season at Dayton Playhouse, 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton, on Friday, Sept. 17. Show times are 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays. Cost: $18, $20. Season tickets are available. “American Son” is presented weekends through Sunday, Sept. 26. Masks are required for all audience members. The 2021-2022 season continues with “The Great Gatsby” November 5 through 14. Call 937-424-8477 or visit www.daytonplayhouse.org.

6) Yellow Springs Porchfest

Singer-songwriter Tom Clevenger, traditional Irish group the Hitchhikers Band, rapper Ty Spacely, modern Christian act OneWay and harpist Claire Greene are among more than 50 eclectic acts participating in Yellow Springs Porchfest on Saturday, Sept. 18. After a pandemic-imposed year off in 2020, the third installment of the outdoor event returns to the porches, patios and lawns of participating homes and businesses. Music begins at noon. Cost: Free. More info: www.ysporchfest.com. Following YS Porchfest, Yellow Springs-band band Toadstool Shadow will have three free showing of its new film, “Folk Songs of the North American Wood Elf,” at YS Arts Council, 111 Corry St., at 7, 8 and 9 p.m. Visit www.toadstoolshadow.com.

Caption Dayton's breweries band together at The Yellow Cab Tavern on Friday, Aug. 17 for a celebration of Dayton-brewed beer. The event runs alongside the Yellow Cab Food Truck Rally. PHOTO: CONTRIBUTED. Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

7) Beer!

Folks attending Beer! A Celebration of Dayton Brewing, will be able to sample selections from 17 area craft breweries. The sixth annual event at Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton, from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, features offerings from Fifth Street Brewpub and Toxic Brewery in Dayton, Lucky Star Brewery in Miamisburg, Devil’s Wind in Xenia, Crooked Handle Brewing Company in Springboro and other Miami Valley companies. Music provided by local band Subterranean. Four food trucks will also be providing items for purchase. Cost: Free entry. $20 in advance for eight six-ounce pours or $3 per six-ounce pour the day of the event. Visit yellowcabtavern.com.

8) Wiley’s Comedy

The Most Offensive Show on Earth was started in 2019 when local comics Travis Charles and Jon Morris were looking for a place to showcase edgier material that could be offensive to casual comedy fans. Wiley’s Comedy Club, 101 Pine St., Dayton, stepped up to the challenge and hosted the show with plenty of warnings that it featured potentially offensive jokes. The multi-act showcase was an overwhelming success and has returned to the Oregon District club several times. The Most Offensive Show on Earth is back at Wiley’s again on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 17 and 18. Show times are 8 p.m. Friday and 7:15 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $15. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, walk-up tickets aren’t available. Tickets much be purchased online. Masks aren’t required during the show but attendees must wear one while entering and exiting the building or visiting the restroom. Call 937-224-JOKE (5653) or visit wileyscomedyclub.com.

9) Local rapumentary (UPDATE: EVENT POSTPONED)

Local rapper K.Carter continues his winning year. He released his fourth album, “K.Carter’s New Album,” in January and the Safe Money EP collaboration with rapper Tino in April, and performed at Levitt Pavilion on September 9. Now, he is the subject of the new documentary, “Son Of Hip Hop: A Rapumentary,” having its world premiere at The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23 (UPDATE: This event has been postponed). The film documents Carter’s music but it also focuses heavily on his festival, For Dayton By Dayton, which was presented for a second time at RiverScape MetroPark on Aug. 14. There will also be a Q&A with Carter and the documentary team from Dayton-based See Stories Media. Cost: $20. Visit www.thekcarter.com.

10) Polish Fall Fest

The Polish Club hosts the return of its Polish Fall Festival on Sunday, Sept. 19. The popular annual event, at the Polish Picnic Grounds, 3690 Needmore Road, Dayton, features food, beverages and live music. Gates open at 1 p.m. Music from Randy Krajewski and his polka band Badinov from 3 to 7 p.m. The Toledo-based group recently completed work on a new album, “Badinov III.” Cost: $5 per carload. No coolers permitted. Call 937-222-8092.

