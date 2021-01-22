Mall at Fairfield Commons debuts new aviation-inspired wonders with family-friendly scavenger hunt

“The Mall at Fairfield Commons is excited to be partnering with these aviation organizations to highlight Dayton’s strong history of innovation,” Leanne Rubosky, general manager at The Mall at Fairfield Commons, said in a release. “With Dayton being the birthplace of flight and being located so close to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, we are grateful to be able to showcase these historic exhibits.”

Full-size wings from the WACO Air Museum on display at the Mall at Fairfield Commons. Credit: The Mall at Fairfield Commons Credit: The Mall at Fairfield Commons

In addition to the new exhibits, the Mall at Fairfield Commons will also be reopening its Armed Forces Hub, an area in which the mall celebrates local military personnel and veterans. This hub has been relocated to the lower level of the mall, near Macy’s, and it works to give back to active duty and retired military personnel, mall officials said.

Tickets are required for the scavenger hunt, and can be reserved in advance beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 22, at 10 a.m. on eventbrite.com. There is no cost to participate in the scavenger hunt. However, guests will be required to reserve a time to participate in order to maintain a safe capacity at the event.

The Armed Forces Hub at the Mall at Fairfield Commons. Credit: The Mall at Fairfield Commons Credit: The Mall at Fairfield Commons

While at the event, guests will be required to socially distance and wear a facial covering.

WANT TO GO?

What: KidX Aviation Scavenger Hunt

Where: The Mall at Fairfield Commons, 2727 Fairfield Commons Blvd., Beavercreek

When: Friday, Jan. 29 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

More info: Website | Facebook