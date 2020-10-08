Mall at Fairfield Commons to host drive-in concert, food trucks, costume contest

The Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek will host a “Community Day” from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16 that will feature a drive-in concert, food trucks and a costume contest.
The concert will feature Columbus-based Lieutenant Dan’s New Legs (LDNL), which bills itself on its web page as a “pop, dance and top-40 hip-hop band” that also “throws in a little country and rock.”
The ticketed event is designed to “celebrate the season with fun for the whole family while supporting our neighbors in need,” mall officials said in a release.
Admission is $10 per car, and 100 percent of the proceeds will be donated to a the local military nonprofit, Fisher-Nightingale Houses, Inc., which supports the operation of compassionate-care houses for patients and their family members at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Medical Center and the Dayton VA Medical Center.
Tickets and registration for Community Day at the Mall at Fairfield Commons are available through Eventbrite.
“With all of the unique challenges that we have faced this year, The Mall at Fairfield Commons is excited to provide an opportunity to come together to enjoy the fall season through Community Day,” Leanne Rubosky, general manager at The Mall at Fairfield Commons, said in a release. “We are passionate about serving as a gathering space for our community, and now more than ever, we are proud to be a place where families, friends, and the community can safely connect with each other.”