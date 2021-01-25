Marching penguins strut their stuff at the Cincinnati Zoo

Waddling has never been a more delightful sight.
Penguin Days has returned to the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden through March 12.
The adorable highlight, king penguin parades, will be held at 11 a.m. on every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through the end of February, with an added parade on President’s Day, Monday Feb. 15. .
Dress warmly: the temperature must be below 50 degrees for the penguins to strut their stuff.
Zoo visitors can also warm up indoors and see insects, bonobos, nocturnal animals and reptiles.
Don’t forget to visit Gorilla World to see gorillas interact and explore in their indoor habitat. And when the temperature is about 50 degrees, it is warm enough for Fiona, the zoo’s famous hippo who recently turned 4 years old, to be outside.
The Cincinnati Zoo is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Zoo admission is discounted through March 12.
Reservations are required and masks must be worn while at the Zoo.
For more information, visit www.cincinnatizoo.org.