Masquerage — Dayton’s ‘party of parties’ — goes virtual this weekend

Masquerage — a bewitching night of music, dancing and dazzling costumes — is going virtual this year.
The event, happening this Saturday, Oct. 17, will be an interactive experience that raises funds and awareness for Equitas Health, according to a news release.
Credit: Tom Gilliam
“We made the decision to produce Masquerage 2020 as a virtual event in order to ensure the safety of attendees, staff, and sponsors, while still ‘coming together’ for an important cause,” event organizers wrote.
Attendees can still register for the virtual event online for $5, participate in the Masquerage Virtual Challenge or purchase “Masquerage in a Box."
Masquerage in a Box provides the complete Masquerage experience, according to the Masquerage website. In addition to access to the event stream, it includes the best swag of past years, a commemorative Masquerage face mask and other surprises. Access to Masquerage in a Box costs $25.
Earn enough points completing tasks in the virtual challenge and receive a “Masquerage in a Box” for free. Time is running out to complete the virtual challenge, however, so visit http://masquerage.org/virtual-challenge/ ASAP for challenge details.
Those who earn or purchase their box will receive a link to the Masquerage live stream, which will take place on Saturday.
The annual event benefits Equitas Health, a regional nonprofit community healthcare system and one of the largest LGBTQ+ and HIV/AIDS serving healthcare organizations in the United States.
Since Masquerage’s inception in 2002, it has helped raise awareness and more than $1,500,000 for Equitas Health.
