Masquerage — Dayton’s ‘party of parties’ — goes virtual this weekend

Masquerage in a Box provides the complete Masquerage experience, according to the Masquerage website. In addition to access to the event stream, it includes the best swag of past years, a commemorative Masquerage face mask and other surprises. Access to Masquerage in a Box costs $25.

Earn enough points completing tasks in the virtual challenge and receive a “Masquerage in a Box” for free. Time is running out to complete the virtual challenge, however, so visit http://masquerage.org/virtual-challenge/ ASAP for challenge details.

Those who earn or purchase their box will receive a link to the Masquerage live stream, which will take place on Saturday.

This year Masquerage will go virtual due to the pandemic.

The annual event benefits Equitas Health, a regional nonprofit community healthcare system and one of the largest LGBTQ+ and HIV/AIDS serving healthcare organizations in the United States.

Since Masquerage’s inception in 2002, it has helped raise awareness and more than $1,500,000 for Equitas Health.

