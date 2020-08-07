X

Masquerage — Dayton’s ‘party of parties’ — goes virtual this weekend

Equitas Health's signature event, Masquerage, took place at the Montgomery County Roundhouse on Saturday, October 21. This year's theme was Lost Worlds. The event is one of the largest public opportunities to raise awareness and critical funds for HIV/AIDS medical care and treatment, HIV prevention (which includes PrEP), and a variety of other services. Photos by Tom Gilliam Photography for Dayton.com

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

What to Do
By Staff reports

Masquerage — a bewitching night of music, dancing and dazzling costumes — is going virtual this year.

The event, happening this Saturday, Oct. 17, will be an interactive experience that raises funds and awareness for Equitas Health, according to a news release.

Masquerage will go virtual this year due to the pandemic. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

“We made the decision to produce Masquerage 2020 as a virtual event in order to ensure the safety of attendees, staff, and sponsors, while still ‘coming together’ for an important cause,” event organizers wrote.

Attendees can still register for the virtual event online for $5, participate in the Masquerage Virtual Challenge or purchase “Masquerage in a Box."

Masquerage in a Box provides the complete Masquerage experience, according to the Masquerage website. In addition to access to the event stream, it includes the best swag of past years, a commemorative Masquerage face mask and other surprises. Access to Masquerage in a Box costs $25.

Earn enough points completing tasks in the virtual challenge and receive a “Masquerage in a Box” for free. Time is running out to complete the virtual challenge, however, so visit http://masquerage.org/virtual-challenge/ ASAP for challenge details.

Those who earn or purchase their box will receive a link to the Masquerage live stream, which will take place on Saturday.

This year Masquerage will go virtual due to the pandemic.

The annual event benefits Equitas Health, a regional nonprofit community healthcare system and one of the largest LGBTQ+ and HIV/AIDS serving healthcare organizations in the United States.

Since Masquerage’s inception in 2002, it has helped raise awareness and more than $1,500,000 for Equitas Health.

More information and how to participate in the virtual challenge is available here.

